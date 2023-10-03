Missing Family In Perhentian Island Found After Losing Contact For 4 Days

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

News of a missing family in Pulau Perhentian has gone viral on social media for the past few days.

Luckily, they’re found safe and sound in Kluang, Johor. This was updated by Ah Pek, the man who first reached out to the public about his missing mother-in-law, younger brother-in-law and two children.

He updated the public in his Facebook post an hour ago, saying they finally found his family when they reached back home safely.

According to one of the volunteers who helped find the missing family, he said they were found after a restaurant in Kluang confirmed that the four missing people stopped by his restaurant.

It is believed that the young missing man, Aiman Rafee, paid for the food and they all continued home to Johor.

Family members who travelled from Johor to Terengganu are now on their way back to Kluang Johor, to meet the “missing” family there.

Missing since Saturday

Previously, Besut District Police Headquarters confirmed the missing persons report in Perhentian Island on 2 October (Monday).

The complainant, Ah Pek, said his family had been unreachable since the morning of 30 September.

As reported by NST, according to the Besut district police chief Superintendent Abdul Rozak Muhammad, the missing people were identified as Suraidah Abdul Ghani, 52, from Kluang, Johor, and three other family members, her son Mohamad Aiman Mohd Rafee, 21, and grandchildren Sasa Alesha, 7, and Ahmad Dhani Mohd Saiful, 4.

Early investigations found that the family went to Pulau Perhentian on 29 September and stayed at Senja Bay Resort. They checked out on 1 October at 8 am.

They were also believed to have engaged in snorkelling activities on 29 and 30 September. The boat operator said that Suraidah’s and Aiman’s phones were wet and couldn’t be turned on.

The family also mentioned to the locals there that they were heading to Batu Buruk, Kuala Terengganu, after leaving the Perhentian Island. They travelled in a light blue Proton Saga BLM car.

On 1 October at 8 am, the family boarded a boat and arrived at the jetty in Kuala Besut at 9 am. Besides that, CCTV footage also revealed the baby blue car leaving Kuala Besut town towards the Customs Bridge on 1 October at 10:06 am.

They thanked everyone involved

The volunteer pleaded for the public not to make any speculations about this case.

He also thanked the PDRM, the resort and boat operators on Perhentian Island, and all those involved directly or indirectly in the case.

Ah Pek is currently on his way from Terengganu to Kluang to officially close the police case.

He also thanked his friends, the police and everyone who was involved in helping with this case until it was resolved.

Without your assistance, who am I?



Once again, a thousand thanks to everyone who helped, prayed, and supported.



May God reward your kindness and pure intentions. Alhamdulillah, gratitude be to God. Ah Pek

