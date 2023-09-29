Distraught Kepong Mom Looking For Missing Daughter Bombarded With Messages Asking For Money

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Single mother Judy Tan revealed that she received 6 blackmail messages after she reported her daughter missing on 25 September (Monday).

Her daughter Tan Yuen Hoon is a 17-year-old girl who hasn’t returned home since Monday and left a note saying “I’m sorry, mum. I am leaving home and please don’t look for me,”.

Since her disappearance, Tan filed a police report and publicly shared the news on her Facebook page to alert the public.

However, as reported by Sin Chew Daily, in just 54 hours since she posted the notice, she has received 6 messages extorting money so far. She said that 13 hours after Yuen Hoon’s disappearance, she got her first blackmail message.

Then after that, she kept on receiving the same messages multiple times from multiple people, all women. It is believed that they were allegedly sent by the same fraud group.

Claimed to have been kidnapped to Myanmar

The fraud group claimed that Yuen Hoon was in their custody and said their boss in Myanmar asked for RM50,000 to release her. They also warned not to call the police or she will never see her daughter again.

Tan asked the alleged kidnappers to send videos of her daughter for proof but they were unable to do so, proving that it was an attempt of fraud.

She further expressed how the false messages are not only unethical but also emotionally harmful.

Please stop sending these false messages to deceive me. How would you feel if your daughter disappeared? Judy Tan, mother of missing victim

Did she run away?

Yuen Hoon is a fifth-year Chinese secondary school student in Kepong. Her teacher revealed that she skipped school last Monday and was last seen carrying a large backpack and two small bags at a bus stop near Aeon Mall Kepong.

Curious, the teacher asked where she was headed and she said home.

She left her apartment compound (Lakeville Residence) and was last seen by the CCTV at 3 pm. She was wearing a grey hoodie with white pants and sports shoes.

Tan is pleading for the public’s help to look for her missing daughter who is 165 cm tall with short hair. Yuen Hoon left her mobile phone at home before going missing.

Tan also said that her teacher always said that Yuen Hoon had an outstanding academic performance and is regarded as a top student by her teachers and friends.

However, her teacher noticed her sudden drop in academic performance this past three months and was worried about what problems she’s currently facing.

The teacher suspects that she may have chosen to run away from home because she couldn’t bear the pressure of the upcoming SPM.

Tan also assumed that her daughter ran away due to immense stress and begged for her daughter to come back home and talk it out with her gently.

Please come home. We can always talk. Judy Tan

Her daughter bought pills to study

Besides that, Tan also checked her school bag and found several packets of pills similar to painkillers and antibiotics.

Yuen Hoon’s classmates told her that Yuen Hoon asked her friends to buy the relevant pills. She claimed that if she didn’t take the pills, she couldn’t focus in class.

Tan didn’t want to speculate anything but deeply implored the public to be aware of her daughter’s disappearance and help her find Yuen Hoon.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information about Yuen Hoon, don’t hesitate to contact Tan at 018-2189377 or come forward to the nearest police station.

