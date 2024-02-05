Missing “Boss Mario” Found By Police After Self-Hospital Check-In 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last weekend, we reported on the disappearance of social media influencer Boss Mario (real name Yew Boon Xiang) after he went missing on 3 February.

The 30-year-old was reported missing after leaving his home at 3am. His brother, who had lodged the police report, noticed his disappearance after Yew had failed to pick up his calls.

Well, Yew has now been found by the authorities, as confirmed by Melaka Tengah police chief Christopher Patit.

According to Utusan, Yew had intentionally isolated himself due to the emotional stress he was undergoing.

“Yew was staying at an uninhabited house in Klebang when he was reported missing. He told the police that he was stressed about his company’s affairs,” said Patit.

Yew even checked himself into a private hospital for treatment yesterday at 2:15pm right before he was found by the authorities.

Facebook

Grateful for his return

Regardless, Yew’s family and his 222k Facebook followers are grateful for his return.

Yew’s team confirmed his return on Facebook, posting an update about his condition and thanking everyone who helped with the investigation.

“Thanks to everyone who helped and cooperated with the case. Boss Mario is currently being treated and needs enough rest as his body is weak.

“I hope everyone who sees this can pray for Boss Mario’s health to be restored and to be able to be with the staff again,” read the statement.

Facebook

Yew’s followers were also comforted by the news. Throughout the comment section, many users were expressing their relief about his return.

Others were praying for his speedy recovery and for safe return to work.

Facebook

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.