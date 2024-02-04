Social Media Influencer “Boss Mario” Reported Missing In Melaka

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

30-year-old social media influencer Boss Mario (real name Yew Boon Xiang) has been reported missing after leaving his home at 3am yesterday (3 February).

His brother noticed his disappearance when he arrived at Yew’s phone shop in Melaka Central at 8am, but Yew did not pick up his calls which he found unusual.

He then drove to Yew’s house in Taman Pertam Jaya, Semabok, to check on him, but he was not home.

Security footage showed Yew leaving the house in a Honda City at 3am. The car was then found parked and locked in the Pantai Klebang area at 6pm.

Melaka Tengah district police chief Christopher Patit confirmed that Yew’s brother lodged a missing person’s report at Batang Tiga police station around 9.35pm.

A staff in Yew’s phone shop has also posted on Facebook to urge anyone with information on their boss’s whereabouts to contact them.

Yew aka Boss Mario’s disappearance has gone viral on social media. His video skits usually end with a lesson and the popularity of his videos has helped him garner about 222,000 followers on Facebook.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police to help with investigations.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.