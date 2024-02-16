Pothole That Damaged Influencer Ceddy’s Car On 15 February Is Fixed On 16 February… Of The Same Year!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Potholes seem to be a constant problem on roads in Malaysia.

Recently social media influencer Ceddy Ang shared on Twitter, just past midnight on 15 February that his tyre sustained a puncture thanks to a “giant pothole” before the turning into the Gombak toll plaza.

Today, 16 February, another Twitter user Hakim Saleh shared a photo that said the pothole had been fixed.

Ceddy quoted the tweet, captioned: “Yes yes yes!!!!!!”

So What Happened?

Ceddy, who was on his way to Genting, had his plans thwarted by the pothole.

With the punctured tyre, there was nothing for him to do but wait for the tow truck.

It was while waiting that he decided to take to social media to share about what happened to him.

He also shared about the incident on Instagram.

Ceddy shared a photo of the condition of his car’s tyre which had burst and was torn, as well as a screenshot of its location in Google Maps.

He also mentioned that this problem must be taken seriously.

“Please don’t take this as ‘only when an influencer experiences it, the issue goes viral’, the problem is very serious. Some people say someone hit the hole and fell off the motorcycle. Now I don’t know who is responsible around here.

“Look at my tire tearing and bursting,” he said in his tweet.

Please don’t take this as “Wah influencer kena baru korang nak viralkan” masalahnya, ini amat serious ya. Ada orang kata dia terlanggar pothole tu dan jatuh dari motor.



Sekarang I tak tau kat sini siapa punya tanggungjawab… Tengoklah terus koyak dan pecah my tayar. 😭 pic.twitter.com/hTTNQ2CHh8 — Ceddy (@CeddyOrNot) February 15, 2024

The authorities of the East Coast Expressway (LPT) expressed their regret for the incident and apologized for what had happened.

They also mentioned that the area of the incident comes under the supervision of the Gombak district Public Works Department (JKR).

Hi Ceddy, sorry for what happened. Upon inspection, this particular area is under the jurisdiction of @JKRGombak . We hope this helps. — GMBK-KARAK-KTN-JABOR (@LPTTrafik) February 15, 2024

Under Ceddy’s tweet, many people also shared with him that he could claim for the damage to his tyres with the municipal council.

Another netizen also advised Ceddy to make sure that pictures of the pothole were taken.

