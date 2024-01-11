TRP
Now Reading
[Watch] “My Money” – Man Signs Pothole In Taman Sentosa After Fixing It Himself
TRP
TRP

[Watch] “My Money” – Man Signs Pothole In Taman Sentosa After Fixing It Himself

Many complaints were allegedly submitted to Sentosa assemblyman Dr Gunaraj George but no action was taken.

by
January 11, 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Potholes on the roads can cause serious damages to vehicles and lead to accidents at times. However, there are still many roads in our country that are riddled with potholes.

Recently, a video was shared on Twitter by @NaratifRakyat which showed a man painting the words “My Money” on a pothole that he took it upon himself to fix.

The pothole was said to be along Jalan Hulubalang, Taman Sentosa, Klang which allegedly resulted in an accident inolving a biker.

Many complaints were allegedly submitted to Sentosa assemblyman Dr Gunaraj George but no action was taken.

Finally, the man who was not named in the video decided to fix the pothole himself.

He said he wrote down “Duit Saya” (my money) on the road to ensure no one else would take credit for his work.

“This is my money; this is your money. This is not the YB’s money. We do this so that they don’t claim. Otherwise, (even if) we use our money, people will claim,” he said in the video.

Many who saw the video shared their opinions on the issue.

Assemblyman thanks good samaritan

Once the video went viral, the PKR assemblyman responded to the issue on his Facebook page.

Dr Gunaraj said Jalan Hulubalang frequently suffers from damages due to rain and heavy vehicles plying the residential area.

He also said that the Klang Municipal Council (MPK) has been advised to take action and repair the roads.

“The MPK has already been advised to act to improve the roads by the council members, but no follow-up has been carried out as the term of the council members has ended and the new council members will come in on 15 January, “he said in the post.

According to Dr Gunaraj, a meeting was held yesterday evening with the president of the Klang Municipal Council Noraini Roslan to ensure that priority is given to fixing the potholes on the roads, not only in Taman Sentosa but Klang in general.

Dr Gunaraj also thanked the man in the video for taking the initiative to fix the pothole.

“…We are very grateful to the individual for fixing the road. I have suggested to the MPK to ensure that immediate action is taken concerning these roads for the safety of road users around Taman Sentosa,” he added.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2021 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd