Blackshape Gabriél Crash In Kapar: Two Victims Identified

The plane crash in Kapar, Klang yesterday claimed the lives of two inidividuals.

While their identities were not known immediately, Selangor police later confirmed that the two victims were the pilot and co-pilot; 30-year-old Daniel Yee Hsiang Khoon and 42-year-old Roshaan Singh Raina.

They were both members of the Air Adventure Flying Club that operated the light aircraft bearing the registration number I-POOC.

The aircraft was an Italian-made Blackshape BK 160 Gabriél.

They had departed from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, Selangor at 1.28pm yesterday for a recreational flight.

However, the plane came down between 1.35pm, which was the last time they made contact with air traffic control, and 1.56pm, when the Fire and Rescue Department received a report of a plane crash.

According to the NST, the cockpit was buried approximately two metres deep in the oil palm plantation in Kampung Tok Muda, Kapar.

Following the retrieval of the remains, they were sent to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for post-mortem and identification purposes.

AST Singapore

While the aircraft was locally operated at the time of the crash, it is owned by a company in Singapore called Aviation Safety Technology (AST).

The Straits Times reported that the company informed “the plane was flying in preparation for the Singapore Airshow”.

The airshow is set to take place from 20 to 25 February.

Witness Account

According to a Buletin TV3 report, the crash first went viral in the WhatsApp group of the local community in the village involved.

Through a video interview with a witness shared by UtusanTV’s TikTok page, Jinaidi Nasiran, 55, said he saw half the plane’s body buried in the ground after it crashed.

Jinaidi also said that at first he only heard the sound of the plane, but the sound became louder and suddenly went “quiet” when he turned towards the plane because it had already crashed.

I heard the sound of an airplane. But after awhile, the sound became nearer. When I turned around, it had already crashed. I saw half of the plane’s body in the ground. It fell in between the palm trees. Jinaidi Nasiran

Local residents also said they saw pieces of aircraft components falling after the crash.

