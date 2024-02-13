Italian-Made Aircraft Blackshape Gabriél Crashes In Kapar During Recreational Flight

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A light aircraft reportedly caught fire and crashed in a palm oil plantation at Kampung Tok Muda Kapar, Klang at 1.10pm today.

The incident was confirmed by Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

Pic Courtesy : Selangor Fire and Rescue Department

Pictures of the incident quickly began making rounds on social media.

Sebuah helikopter ringan dilapor terhempas di kebun kelapa sawit, Kg Tok Muda Kapar Klang 1:10 petang tadi.@BuletinTV3 sedang mendapatkan pengesahan pihak berkuasa @bombaJBPM mengenai maklumat penduduk kampung itu. pic.twitter.com/N8K0iWgvwv — Juliana Sharin (@julianaNewsMPB) February 13, 2024

According to a report by Buletin TV3, a resident of the village known as Hazhar Ramli, 48 heard a loud noise and asked his children to check it out.

When the children went to check it out, they found an aircraft wing behind their house. This incident was also shared in a WhatsApp group consisting of all the residents of the village.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) issued a statement saying there were two victims including a pilot on board the aircraft and their whereabouts and current condition are yet to be known.

The aircraft was identified as the Italian-made Blackshape BK 160 Gabriél.

CAAM said it was operated by the Air Adventure Flying Club and had departed from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, Selangor at 1.28pm for a recreational flight.

However, the last contact made by the aircraft with air traffic control was at 1.35pm and there was no distress call received.

“Kuala Lumpur Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (KLARRC) at Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre (KLATCC) was immediately activated to determine the location of the aircraft,” CAAM said in the statement.

BK 160 Gabriel

This aircraft was manufactured by Italian company Blackshape. The 160-HP Lycoming IO-320 engine, tandem seats, retractable landing gear, and strong thrust of the aircraft combine to provide the Gabriél with a remarkable power-to-glide ratio.

From the pictures that were shared by the fire department, the aircraft bore the logo of Aviation Safety Technology Pte Ltd, a flying training firm located in Singapore.

Pic Courtesy : Selangor Fire and Rescue Department

On their website, it was mentioned that the aircraft is a military-style basic trainer with tandem seating that is used to select and acquaint cadets with flying.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.