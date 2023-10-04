Dead Body Found In Gombak Is Identified As A 63-Year-Old Local Man

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video of people finding a dead body by the drain near the MRR2 exit in Gombak was circulating on social media platforms yesterday (3 October) and preliminary investigations revealed the deceased to be a local 63 year old man.

MAYAT DITEMUI DI SRI GOMBAK



Ada mayat ditemui berhampiran Kawasan Perusahaan Sesama Sri Gombak bersebelahan lampu isyarat Sri Gombak ke Greenwood. Info lanjut masih belum diketahui.



Nampak macam susur ke arah MRR2 tuh ditutup sepenuhnya. Sila rancang perjalanan anda sebaiknya. pic.twitter.com/uijuaePrcT — Asal Gombak (@AsalGombak) October 3, 2023

According to the media statement released today (4 October) by the Gombak Police District, the identification was done by the deceased’s descendant at the scene of the incident. Moreover, the descendant also stated that the deceased was suffering from mental problems.

Furthermore, there was no visible evidence of injuries, according to the results of the physical examination of the deceased’s body.

The body has been sent to Selayang Hospital’s forensic department for an autopsy. Currently, the case is classified as sudden death.

However, the police are requesting that anyone with information on the incident to come forward to help with their investigations.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the case investigating officer, Inspector Heirmie Che Mat on 014-2389151 (Chief of Police Gombak Station) or Gombak District Police Headquarters on 03- 61262222.

