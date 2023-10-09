“Missing” COD iPhone Seller Was Actually Hiding From Debt Collectors

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a surprising turn of events, the man who had been reported missing for four days after conducting a mobile phone sale was found to have been hiding from debt collectors.

Selangor Police Chief, Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, disclosed this information following an interview with the 27-year-old man, who had come forward to aid in the investigation.

Hussein told Harian Metro that the man appeared at the South Klang District Police Headquarters (IPD) in Shah Alam yesterday to provide a statement.

“Upon investigation, we found the individual to be safe, with no incidents having occurred to him. In reality, he had fled or concealed himself from debt collectors,” Hussein was quoted as saying.

Missing COD Man Made Headlines

Recently, we reported on the disappearance of the man after he made a phone delivery on 3 October. Many media outlets published the story as a relative took the matter to social media to ask for help.

According to the relative, Eyraswan Ramadhan, who shared this on Instagram, the man in question is Muhammad Daniel Haikal who managed to contact his fiancée via a video call.

In the video call recording, he appeared to be in distress, running frantically, and pleading for assistance.

Relative Reports That the Victim Has Been Located

However, on 7 October, Eyraswan posted an update, stating that Daniel has been found safe and sound.

She also expressed her gratitude to the public and the authorities for their assistance in locating Daniel.

Cops Initially Couldn’t Find Him

Following this incident, the police requested that Daniel, and his fiancée, come to the police station to assist in the investigation.

As of yesterday, it was reported that the police had been unsuccessful in their attempts to contact or locate Daniel and his fiancée.

However, with the latest update today, Daniel finally found his way to a police station yesterday.

Details of the Incident to Be Disclosed Later

In a recent IGStory update by Daniel’s relative, it is understood that they have presented themselves to make an official report based on the location visible in the video.

Moreover, Eyraswan mentioned that they plan to share the complete account of the incident at a later time, out of respect for the ongoing official investigation.

