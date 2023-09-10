1 Dead, 6 Injured In Penang Accident On PLUS Highway

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A road accident involving six vehicles and two trailers at KM164.8 of PLUS North-South Expressway between Bukit Minyak-Sungai Bakap at 4am today (10 September) left a woman dead and one seriously injured.

Buletin TV3 reported that five others escaped with minor injuries, and 14 more survived.

Wooden planks spilled out from the overturned trailers. Image: Info Berita Semasa/FB

According to the fire department, the accident happened when one of the trailers carrying wooden planks overturned and caused the other trailer carrying similar cargo to overturn too.

The deceased’s body was sent for post-mortem, while the other victims were sent to the hospital for treatment.

A rescue operation is still underway to clear the road mishap and rescue victims who might be trapped under the wooden planks.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.