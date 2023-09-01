Did A Passenger Smuggle Large Gold Bars Out Of Malaysia In Nutella Jars?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The answer to the question of whether a passenger out of Kuala Lumpur smuggled large gold bars using Nutella jars is yes, and no.

There have been several news reports of a passenger being caught at the Trichy Airport in India for attempting to smuggle in gold.

The 54-year-old passenger departed Kuala Lumpur on board an AirAsia flight on 28 August.

While it is true that Indian Customs found and seized gold, it was just one piece and the size of the bar was not like those big gold bars we often see stashed in safes like in the movies.

Tamil Nadu | Based on intelligence, the AIU, Trichy Airport seized one piece of gold bar of 24K purity weighing 149.000 grams, valued at Rs. 8.90 Lakhs. The Gold bar was extracted from gold powder concealed in two Nutella jars by a passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on… pic.twitter.com/AWAtBc7j5N — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023

The seized item was one gold bar of 24k purity that weighed 149 grams.

From the photos shared by India Customs, as published by ANI, the one bar looked to be about the size of one intermediate phalange.

What is an intermediate phalange? If you used to binge on the television series Bones, you’d know. If you’re not a fan, see image below.

Source: Wikipedia

The tiny piece was concealed inside a Nutella jar, jammed into the chocolate paste.

So how did they know where to look? The exact information was not disclosed, but according to ANI, the seizure was based on intelligence by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU).

The gold seized was valued at Rs 8.9 lakhs which is about RM49,947.83.

The gold bar was said to have been “extracted from yellow colour powder concealed in Nutella”.

While it is true that the gold was found being carried by a person who flew in from Malaysia, he did not sneak huge gold bars pass the Malaysian Customs.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.