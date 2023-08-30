Where Is Fakhirah Khairuddin Now, The Malaysian Engineer Who Landed A Job At Tesla US?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian engineer Fakhirah Khairuddin first shot to fame in August 2021 when people found out she landed a job as a technical training robotics engineering instructor at Tesla in the United States.

She taught FANUC and Kuka robots to engineers and technicians at Tesla.

Her achievement including her extensive technical experience, which helped her secure a role in Tesla, was seen as inspiring.

Based on her LinkedIn profile, her last role in Tesla was as a Cell Advanced Automation Controls Engineer.

She left Tesla in October 2022 and joined Sila Technologies Inc. #YesToCareerProgression

In Sila, Fakhirah works as an engineer in California where she helps to develop silicon anodes for “batteries of the next generation to enhance the present lithium design.”

Sila Technologies Inc. is founded by a former Tesla engineer who led the technical development of the battery technology for the Tesla Roadster.

Her journey as an engineer

Fakhirah is an alumna of MARA Junior Science College (MRSM). Her humble beginnings started in Terengganu where she studied at MRSM Ulul Albab in Kota Putra.

She received a scholarship from Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) to study at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) upon graduation.

After completing her Bachelor’s Degree in aerospace engineering, she received a scholarship from the university to pursue a Master’s Degree in mechanical engineering.

Some of her extensive credentials include:

Working as a Propulsion Development Engineer at the University of California, where she wrote Matlab codes to study the heat conduction of a rocket engine.

Designing and programming a robotic arm and won first place in the Northrop Grumman System Engineering Challenge 2019, beating 50 other teams.

Working as a team lead and spearheaded the research and development of a Hexacopter Project with UCSD.

Designing a quadcopter, sensor casing, and landing gear using the Solidworks programme. She demonstrated new concepts through 3D print testing and improved the designs.

READ MORE: Where Is Amber Leong, The First Malaysian Entrepreneur Featured On Shark Tank?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.