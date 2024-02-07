Cikgu Fadli Opts For Early Retirement, Once Threatened With Dismissal For Highlighting Syllabus Issues

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Primary school teacher Fadli Salleh aka Cikgu Fadli raised concerns about the mathematics syllabus for primary school students in 2022. He found the syllabus too advanced for the students.

However, he was threatened with dismissal by the Education Ministry when he raised his concerns. He also brought up the issue of heavy school bags that are detrimental to children.

Cikgu Fadli chooses early retirement

Fadli finally opted for early retirement as he cared “too much” for the ministry. He clarified that he retired not because he was disappointed with the ministry.

You can’t do as you please when you’re in someone else’s home. And I didn’t want to be a rude guest. Out of respect for the host, it is best I leave. Cikgu Fadli

The 41-year-old teacher announced his retirement on Facebook and uploaded a picture of a farewell party held at the school he taught.

Fadli said he would remain in the education sector and continue to speak up on related issues.

He also requested that the school not throw him a farewell party because he didn’t want to burden his colleagues, the students, and the parents. Since they did it anyway, it was a testament to his passion as a teacher.

