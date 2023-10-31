Group Urges Education Ministry To Maintain Palestine Solidarity Week Programme In Schools

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A group of parties has urged the Education Ministry (MOE) to maintain the Palestine Solidarity Week programme which is taking place from 29 October to 3 November 2023.

The memorandum was jointly signed by 24 parties, including BDS Malaysia, Hashim Sani Centre for Palestine Studies, SEJAGAT, ABIM, Viva Palestina Malaysia, and Global Peace Mission (GPM) Malaysia.

The group believes the programme, with a good and noble intention, can help create awareness and sympathy among young people for the plight of their Palestinian brothers and sisters who have suffered grave injustices and brutalities at the hands of Zionists for the past 75 years.

It is an issue which transcends ethnicity, religion, and nationality. It is an issue of humanity. Countless Jews and Christians and not just Muslims have spoken out against the injustices suffered by the Palestinians. As stated in the memorandum

The main objective of introducing Palestine Solidarity Week in schools and public learning institutions was to instil a profound sense of human rights, courtesy, and compassion in students. It seeks to cultivate empathy and concern for the plight of individuals regardless of their race, religion, or social status.

However, before the Palestine Solidarity Week programme started, a viral video showed primary school students play-acting with mock rifles as if they were militant fighters.

This was allegedly authorised by the school and alarmed parents and the public. The incident further fuelled calls to scrap the Palestine Solidarity Week programme from some parties.

It turned out that the incident happened due to overzealous adults at the school. It was also an isolated incident not linked to the Palestine Solidarity Week programme.

MOE has taken disciplinary action against the school management involved. The ministry also released a guideline for the programme, which bans the use of weapons and the promotion of political parties.

The group said it’s a pity if the educational programme is scrapped due to one isolated incident.

Based on the views above, they urged MOE to maintain the Palestine Solidarity Week programme. An alternative option put forward by the group is to have the programme for secondary school students at the very least.

The memorandum was jointly signed by:

BDS Malaysia Hashim Sani Centre for Palestine Studies SEJAGAT ABIM Global Peace Mission (GPM) Malaysia PALESTINIAN CULTURAL ORGANISATION MALAYSIA PCOM 7 HALUAN Malaysia Friends of Palestine (FoP) SHURA MAPIM Pertubuhan mawaddah Malaysia Citizens International Pertubuhan Agenda Wanita Malaysia Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCARE) Viva Palestina Malaysia Kesatuan Ulama Muslimin Sedunia cawangan Malaysia ACCIN KDMRS Muslim Palestinian Progressive Association Malaysia PPA-M Persatuan Kebangsaan Pelajar Islam Malaysia (PKPIM) Persekutuan Pelajar Islam Asia Tenggara (PEPIAT) Al-Quds Foundation Malaysia (QFM) Muslim Care Malaysia Forum Ekonomi Manusiawi (FEM)

