Malaysian Kids’ Roblox Palestine Solidarity Gains Worldwide Reaction

An effort by Malaysian kids on Roblox of staging a “protest” over what is happening in the Gaza Strip using the platform received not only local praise, but worldwide reaction.

Many were surprised to see the youngsters conducting a protest on the gaming platform as they were not allowed to attend the real-life protest.

On the local front, former minister in the prime minister’s department (religious affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri commended the effort.

In a tweet, Zulkifli said he was impressed with their effort in promoting world peace and their stand against ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

“It is heartening to observe Gen Alpha and Gen Z’s passion for global peace and justice,” he said.

I'm quite pleased of the young Malaysian minds who started an online peace rally on Roblox in support of Palestine.



Your commitment to promoting peace, preventing genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and crimes against humanity, as well as raising awareness on one of the… pic.twitter.com/Z1iaxMEhDj — Dr. Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (@drzul_albakri) October 26, 2023

Many also shared about their children attending the Roblox protest, including local actor Adam Corrie.

He shared the video of his son joining the Palestine solidarity on the gaming platform.

Sekali Fateh pon join solidarity palestine di roblox #adamcorrie pic.twitter.com/nYQT5rQowf — ADAM CORRIE (@adam_corrie) October 25, 2023

The effort reached global audiences, with many posting their reaction videos on TikTok.

