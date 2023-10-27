TRP
Malaysian Kids’ Roblox Palestine Solidarity Gains Worldwide Reaction
Malaysian Kids’ Roblox Palestine Solidarity Gains Worldwide Reaction

Many from around the world shared their views on how sweet and mind-boggling the effort was.

by
October 27, 2023

An effort by Malaysian kids on Roblox of staging a “protest” over what is happening in the Gaza Strip using the platform received not only local praise, but worldwide reaction.

Many were surprised to see the youngsters conducting a protest on the gaming platform as they were not allowed to attend the real-life protest.

On the local front, former minister in the prime minister’s department (religious affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri commended the effort.

In a tweet, Zulkifli said he was impressed with their effort in promoting world peace and their stand against ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

“It is heartening to observe Gen Alpha and Gen Z’s passion for global peace and justice,” he said.

Many also shared about their children attending the Roblox protest, including local actor Adam Corrie.

He shared the video of his son joining the Palestine solidarity on the gaming platform.

@musab_muzahar Who said kids can't make a difference? Malaysian kids are showing their solidarity for Palestine on Roblox, and their message of solidarity is spreading globally! #palestine #freedomforpalestine #gazaunderattack #gaza #roblox #fyp ♬ original sound – musab_muzahar

The effort reached global audiences, with many posting their reaction videos on TikTok.

@muhd_syafiq114 Bangga jadi Rakyat Malaysia 🤍 Tahniah Malaysia , 🥳 Depa dah notice tentang kita 🤍 ✌🏻✌🏻 #fyppp #fypシ゚viral #foryou #malaysiapalestine🇲🇾❤️🇵🇸 #robloxpalestine #spreadourlove #spreadgoodvibesandkindnes ♬ Feel Only Love (Remix) – DJ DAMA
@0mgwinter Replying to @1PELURU #istandwithpalestine #🇵🇸 #fromthelandtotheseapalestinewillbefree #fypシ #freepalestine #freepalestine🇵🇸❤️ #fy #gaza #goviral ♬ original sound – Winter🇵🇸
@muhd_syafiq114 Reaksi seluruh dunia , tentang roblox viral malaysia palestin ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 They proud of you malaysian kids ,✌🏻🤍🤍 Proud to be Malaysian #fyppp #fypシ゚viral #foryou #robloxpalestine #malaysiapalestine🇲🇾❤️🇵🇸 ♬ original sound – kurd🇭🇺فلسطين🇯🇴✅🇯🇴🇯🇴

