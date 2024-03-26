With RM5 In Hand, Chef Ammar Shared It With A Cat And His Life Changed, For The Better

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When things get tough, always remember that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Not a stranger to hardship, Chef Ammar Al Ali told the story of how he once shared rezeki with a cat at a time when he was down on his luck and things took a turn after that, for the better.

“One night I asked for help from a cat. I had RM5 in my pocket and I gave the cat half and I took half. I gave the cat food. I took care of the cat. I prayed it was for my children’s well-being. From there my life changed,” he said in an interview with BFM recently.

Korang pernah try nasi Arab Chef Ammar? Modal untuk gerai dia di bazar Ramadan boleh mencecah RM500,000 wei.



💰🏃🏽 Bu$y Finding Modal – Episode 9 pic.twitter.com/ERRiULq7eZ — BFM89.9 (@BFMradio) March 25, 2024

For many who may not know, Chef Ammar is known for his Middle Eastern cuisine in Malaysia.

Currently, he has two permanent lots at Ramadan bazaars in Section 13, Shah Alam, and Presint 3, Putrajaya where he sells his famous Nasi Mandi and Lamb Shank.

People can be seen queuing up for his dish although there have been many criticism on the price of his dishes.

It is obvious that the chef has persevered through all the negativity as he also recently won ASEAN’s Best Chef Award (Arabic Food) at the Asean Food And Travel Awards 2024.

Chef Ammar

Chef Ammar Al Ali, born in Palestine, is known for his Mediterranean cuisine.

He began his career at the Universal Enterprise Maldives and later worked as a Food and Beverage Lecturer at Olympia College.

He returned to Jordan and worked in the family business before returning to Malaysia in 2001.

He worked as a Mediterranean Cuisine Specialty Chef at Shangri-La Hotels and Holiday Inn Penang, then at the Regent Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Grand Millennium Hotel, Taj Hotel Resort, Palace Langkawi, and Zouk Café The Gardens.

In 2010, he became Executive Chef and Chef Consultant at Zouk Café The Gardens.

After 18 years in the hotel and F&B industries, Chef Ammar decided to focus on his passion for Mediterranean cuisine.

He started his cooking show for TV stations like TV Al-Hijrah and Astro, introducing Malaysians to Mediterranean food that can be prepared at home. He produced a cook book and held cooking classes in his studio kitchen.

After gaining popularity, he decided to process his range of spices for the commercial market. In 2017, he opened his first café, Chef Ammar Xpress Souk, in Subang Jaya, and later launched Restoran Chef Ammar, becoming a viral sensation known as the King of Lamb Shank.

In the interview with BFM, Chef Ammar shared how he left his last job as an Executive Chef because of a Halal certificate problem and from there he shared how much he has suffered to provide for his family and had to start from the ground up again.

