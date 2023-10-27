[Watch] Palestine Solidarity Week Gone Wrong, Netizens Criticise Schools For Roleplaying With Toy Guns

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) recently announced introducing a Palestine Solidarity Week in schools and education institutions from 29 October to 3 November.

However, two schools, one believed to be in Klang, Selangor while the other is believed to be somewhere in Pahang, are now on the receiving end of criticism when a clip and photos of their Palestine Solidarity Week were shared online.

The schools had apparently incorporated roleplaying into their programme, which saw adults and children, dressed like they were going to war, complete with fake machine guns.

In a video shared by @KlutzyKucing on Twitter, adults and children were seen marching in with.headbands and flags, led by a man carrying a toy gun.

Mak find this disturbing lahhh…



Mcm menaba.kan bibit2 terrorism kepada anak2 pun ada.



Got better way to send "Save Palestine" message kot. Not like this pic.twitter.com/ZgsxZ1Ox7Z — CatsForPalestine (@KlutzyKucing) October 27, 2023

Lawyer and activist Siti Kasim shared several photos believed to have been taken from the Whatsapp status of one “Cikgu Nisa” showing school kids with their faces covered, also holding toy guns.

It appears that the teacher is part of the Integrated Special Education Program (PPKI).

Many felt this approach was disturbing and is promoting extremism to kids.

What is this? It’s definitely disturbing! What are we trying to teach the kids? Ni dah masuk tahap extremist.



Patutnya just a child friendly explanation of the current situation, with historical context. — Sharifah Shahidah (@imShahidah) October 27, 2023

I'm all for current issue awareness in schools, but aikk… I thought we were all taught to avoid exposing replica weapons to children…I'm not sure having them pointed at kids is the way to go. — Mediha (@mediha_m) October 27, 2023

Sebab tu KPM suruh buat ikut garisan panduan, boleh juga kawal. Kalau tak, jadi macam ni lah — aku/saya 🇲🇾 (@bumilangit) October 27, 2023

Global Human Rights Federation President S. Shashi Kumar asked the MoE to put a stop to the program.

“This is horrifying, unimaginable, and shocking. This is what all of us were worried about, just like the concerns raised by the NGOs from Sabah and Sarawak,” he said, as reported by The Vibes.

Solidarity For Palestine Week To Proceed

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when asked about the viral clip and photos today said the Solidarity For Palestine Week will proceed but monitored closely by Putrajaya.

According to Anwar, the Cabinet previously discussed the matter during a meeting and would take necessary action to prevent things from getting out of hand.

“We will not force any schools to participate but we must control what’s happening,” he said as reported by Malay Mail.

