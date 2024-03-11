It’s Back To School For 5 Million Students In Malaysia, TikTok Flooded With Cute First Day Videos

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The school year kicks off for all Malaysian students, estimated about 5 million this year, ranging from pre-schoolers to Form 5 students starting from yesterday for Group A and Group B.

According to The Star, education director-general Adnan Azman announced that the 2024/2025 academic session has begun for 1.44 million students in Group A states, including Johor, Kedah, Terengganu, and Kelantan yesterday.

Group B states, comprising Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Labuan, and Putrajaya, start their academic session today.

Adnan said that the first week of school will mainly focus on familiarizing Standard One and Form One students with their new environment, with no academic lessons.

The week should be filled with various programs to guide new students understand their school ecosystem and culture, as well as interact with teachers and peers, as reported by the New Straits Times.

Adnan said this after inspecting the first day of schooling at SMK Sultan Ismail, alongside Johor Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin.

TikTok flooded with Back to School vids

It is important for schools to create a safe and healthy environment for their students.

Here, we can see the exciting atmosphere at SK Pulau Bahagia, in Terengganu, welcoming Standard 1 students on their first day.

Schools are putting in the effort to make the first day a fun experience for their students.

In Kedah, SK Bukit Payung Pokok Sena invited a “ Red Power Ranger ” to welcome all their students back to school.

As exciting as it is to kick off the new school year, we often stumble across young students with the “first day fright”, refusing to go to class.

However, this year came with a twist, where a wholesome moment was captured on TikTok where a father of a Standard 1 student, stayed to watch his child on their first day.

