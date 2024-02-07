TRP News Roundup – 7 February 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Didn’t get a chance to catch up on the news today? Here are some of the things that have happened since this morning.

Free tolls for CNY

Road users with private vehicles will enjoy toll-free travel on highways on Thursday and Friday (8 and 9 February) in conjunction with Chinese New Year.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the free toll will be implemented on all highways from 12.01am on Thursday (8 February) to 11.59pm on Friday (9 February).

However, the waiver does not include the national border toll plazas at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and Tanjung Kupang in Johor.

Drive safely, everyone!

The teacher who highlighted problematic Math Syllabus retires

Primary school teacher Fadli Salleh aka Cikgu Fadli raised concerns over the primary school mathematics syllabus in 2022 which he found too advanced for students. He also highlighted the issue of children having to carry heavy school bags.

However, he was allegedly threatened by the Education Ministry with dismissal when he raised concerns.

He finally opted for early retirement this year, citing he cared for the ministry “too much.”

Fadli said he will remain in the education sector and continue speaking up on related issues. In October 2022, Fadli told Free Malaysia Today that there was no point in continuing with his career unless there were thorough changes in the education ministry.

Taib Mahmud is back home

Sarawak police confirmed former Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud is back home in his residence.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said Taib is tended to by doctors and nurses. He added that it was absurd to suggest that Taib was kidnapped. He also mentioned that Taib’s siblings and children could visit him freely.

State police commissioner Comm Datuk Mancha Ata said they received eight reports as of Tuesday (6 February), including those from Taib’s family members, regarding Taib’s alleged removal from a private hospital by his wife, Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib.

The case is still under investigation and the police are not revealing any details yet.

Najib to submit a new application for Royal Pardon

Not content with the sentence and fine discount, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is considering submitting a fresh application for a Royal Pardon soon.

Najib’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said this during a press conference today (7 February) and they’re waiting for the right time to file the petition.

We are seriously thinking about another petition of pardon, a full pardon. I don’t want to (submit the new petition) too soon because the new King hasn’t warmed his seat yet, and I want to wait for Najib’s instruction. Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah

Najib filed his first application for a royal pardon on 2 September 2022, a few days after he started his jail sentence on 23 August in Kajang prison.

Under the Prisons Regulations 2000, a prisoner can send a second petition three years after their conviction and subsequently one every two years.

Don’t give cops on duty ang pau or you’ll get them in trouble

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said it’s an offence for uniformed police officers to accept ang pau or money packets while on duty.

The police officers can accept ang paus if they’re off-duty and visiting a close friend at their home during the celebrations.

According to the current standard operating procedure for on-duty police officers, they’re only allowed to have RM100 on them. Any excess amount would have to be declared to their supervisor.

