Sarawak Police Says Taib Is Back Home, Not “Kidnapped”

For the past few days, the former Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud has been rumoured to have been forcibly taken from the hospital by his wife, Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib.

Today, Sarawak police confirmed that Taib Mahmud is back home in his residence with doctors and nurses tending to him.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said it was absurd to suggest that Taib was kidnapped. He added that Taib’s siblings and children could visit him freely.

State police commissioner Comm Datuk Mancha Ata said they received eight reports as of Tuesday (6 February), including those from Taib’s family members, regarding his alleged removal from a private hospital.

The case is still under investigation and the police are not sharing any details yet.

