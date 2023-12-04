Is Tesla’s Cybertruck Coming To Malaysia?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tesla just started delivering its Cybertruck to customers living in the United States on 30 November, and it seems like the electric vehicle (EV) company could be planning to offer it here on our shores as well.

In Malaysia, you can only get Model 3 and Model Y, but on Tesla Malaysia’s website, we spotted a listing for Cybertruck, hinting at its availability here in the future.

For now, you can’t place your order for the futuristic-looking truck, but you can “Get Updates” about it.

There are three versions of the Cybertruck: The Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD), offering an approximate range of 402km and accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in 6.7 seconds; the All-Wheel Drive (AWD), with an estimated range of 547km and a 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds; and the Cyberbeast, capable of covering up to 515km on a full charge (estimated) and achieving a 0-100km/h in 2.7 seconds.

Additionally, there is a Range Extender option available. With this option, the AWD variant boasts a range exceeding 755km, while the Cyberbeast can travel over 705km on a full charge. The weight of the Cybertruck varies, reaching up to 3,104 kg, depending on the version.

In the so-called “Beast Mode,” the Cybertruck achieves a maximum combined power output of 845 horsepower. According to Tesla, the Cybertruck can accelerate at a rate surpassing that of a Porsche 911, even while towing another Porsche 911.

The pricing commences at an estimated USD60,990 (~RM283,877) for the base RWD model, scheduled for release in 2025.

The AWD model is expected to be priced at USD79,990 (~RM372,313), and the Cyberbeast has an estimated price of USD99,990 (~RM465,403).

TechTRP has reached out to Tesla Malaysia regarding this, but has not received an answer at the time of writing.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.