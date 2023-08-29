Melaka Woman Parts With RM38K In Quest To Buy RM600 Munchkin Cat

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A teacher in Alor Gajah, Melaka, lost nearly RM38,000 after falling for a cat sale scam. The 39-year-old woman saw a Facebook advertisement showing a Munchkin cat for sale.

The woman was attracted to the RM600 offer for the cat after seeing the online ad on 23 August.

According to Harian Metro, she paid a deposit of RM300 to the bank account given by the scam syndicate.

The syndicate later lured the woman into several payment stages over three days to extract more money from her.

They told her she had to pay for a special permit from the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) to bring the cat into the country, flight costs from abroad, and an import license.

The woman lodged a police report at the Alor Gajah police station after realizing the syndicate duped her.

The case will be investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

The police advise the public to be alert and to immediately call the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 if they believe they have been scammed.

This isn’t the first time people have been duped by a cat-selling scam.

Back in 2021, Berita Harian reported that a 24-year-old woman in Kuantan lost RM3,230 after she tried to buy a British Shorthair cat and a British Longhair cat after seeing an Instagram ad.

It’s best to adopt animals instead of buying them from others if possible. Check out these places below if you feel like adopting a pet cat.

