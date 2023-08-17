Over 200 Islamic Religious Schools In Selangor Ordered To Vacate Premises? Not True, Says Minister

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Did 200 Islamic religious schools in Selangor receive an order to vacate their rented premises?

In short, Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar who is a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Islamic affairs debunked the claim, calling it unfounded and irresponsible.

The claim riled up netizens on social media.

In a report by PAS mouthpiece Harakah Daily, chairperson of the Islamic NGOs Secretariat of Selangor, Datuk Nazilah Idris had claimed that around 200 religious schools in Selangor received warning letters to vacate the commercial premises they were renting.

“What is happening in Selangor today, over 200 Sekolah Agama Rakyat (SAR) have been denied when they were issued warning letters to vacate their business premises. This is because we allow a Housing and Local Government minister from DAP. This is dangerous to Islam if we do not take action now,” Nazilah was quoted as saying.

Explaining the allegation, Mohd Na’im cited an example of a fire at a private religious school in Kuala Lumpur in 2017 which claimed the lives of 23 occupants, comprising 21 students and two teachers.

He said after the incident, a private religious school guideline was developed and enforced effective 1 January 2021 to ensure the safety and welfare of private religious schools’ occupants.

The enforcement of this guideline received the cooperation of PITAS, an association of Tahfiz al-Quran institutes in Selangor.

“Since 2021, the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) has been informed that the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) through the state government had fixed that schools must comply with the registration criteria through the guideline.

“The schools were given the flexibility of two years to comply,” he informed, saying JAIS had also extended the registration process for the schools, allowing them the chance to receive evaluations from the relevant agencies.

Hence, the assertion made about these schools being made to vacate their premises was false and was merely aimed at creating unrest within the Muslim community.

