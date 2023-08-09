Sanusi Remains Quiet Regarding Vincent Tan’s Lawsuit

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Acting Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor refuses to comment further on the lawsuit that he was slapped with on Monday (7 August) by Malaysian business tycoon Tan Sri Vincent Tan and Berjaya Land Berhad.

As reported by Sinar Daily, Sanusi said that he has no further comments for the still-developing case after reporters asked him at the Mai Sat with Kedah Menteri Besar Programme ceramah at the Tunku Taakob Park Football Field yesterday (8 August).

No, that case is still developing. The documents are being revealed. We will see in a day or two. No further comments. Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, Kedah Menteri Besar

Previously, Sanusi was sued for defamation by Tan and Berjaya Land after he made statements regarding the Selangor Maritime Gateway Project (SMG) on 2 August.

Among the alleged accusations were that he said Selangor could bear losses of up to RM180 million due to the Selangor Maritime Gateway project and questioned how Tan could obtain a significant stake in companies owned by the Selangor Chief Minister Incorporated (MBI-Selangor).

(Credit: Malaymail)

Berjaya Land refuted and addressed all claims in a press statement on 4 August and they demand a public apology and RM200 million in compensation for his slanderous remarks on 5 August.

They also had three other demands and said that if Sanusi failed to comply with their demands yesterday (8 August), they will proceed with legal action.

READ MORE: Vincent Tan & Berjaya Land Want Sanusi To Say Sorry

Separately, at the Taman Tunku Yaakob event yesterday, Sanusi questioned also the timing of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s paddy subsidy rate announcement and questioned whether the government would have given the subsidy if there wasn’t an election.

The government recently announced an increase in the paddy price subsidy scheme (SSHP) rate from RM360 to RM500 per tonne on all paddy production, effective today. According to FMT, Anwar said that with the biggest increase in history, paddy farmers will receive at least RM1,700 per tonne for the paddy they produce.

Sanusi advised the farmers to cast their votes for Perikatan Nasional (PN) as the subsidy would be considered as “election bribery” if they voted for the government.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.