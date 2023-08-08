Vincent Tan & Berjaya Land Want Sanusi To Say Sorry

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Berjaya Corporation Berhad (BCorp) founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan and Berjaya Land Berhad (Berjaya Land) are demanding a public apology and RM200 million in compensation from caretaker Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor for his alleged defamation regarding the Selangor Maritime Gate (SMG) project.

As reported by Malaymail, lawyers representing Tan and Berjaya Land served a letter of demand to Sanusi on 5 August with five demands which include:

Removing and retracting all defamatory statements referring to Tan and Berjaya Land A public apology to be published on any platform determined by the lawyers The provision of a written undertaking by Sanusi to affirm that he will not repeat or publish such statements any further Another written undertaking that Sanusi will cease and desist from sharing any such statements in any manner An agreement to pay compensation of RM200 million to Tan and Berjaya Land

Failure to comply with the demands by the end of the business day today (8 August) will lead to legal action.

During the Jelajah Mega PN Best / PN Best Sayangi Kedah Sejahtera Mega Tour on 2 August in Jitra, Sanusi allegedly made defamatory and untrue remarks against both Tan and Berjaya Land.

In his speech, he alleged that Tan was caretaker Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amuriddun Shari’s “tauke” or boss. Malaysiakini also reports that Sanusi also alleged that Selangor could bear losses of up to RM180 million due to the Selangor Maritime Gateway project and questioned how Tan could obtain a significant stake in companies owned by the Selangor Chief Minister Incorporated (MBI-Selangor).

Berjaya Land, in a statement on 4 August said that all of the allegations have been denied and a point-by-point rebuttal has been issued to correct the misleading statements made by the PAS leader in Kedah.

They further said that Sanusi’s statements have tarnished Berjaya Land’s integrity, credit, reputation and image.

“These accusations have cast doubt and raised unwarranted suspicions over our legitimate business endeavours and philanthropic activities.

“We want to send a strong message that anyone making false and damaging statements about us will not be tolerated and we shall hold them accountable for their actions,” read the statement.

Besides that, the company also lodged several police reports against several bloggers including Murray Hunter, Badrul Hisham Shaharin (Chegubard) and Raja Petra Kamarudin over the publication of similar defamatory and untrue remarks relating to the SMG project.

So far, there has been no response from Sanusi, who is also Jeneri incumbent, regarding the defamation claim.

However, Sanusi did, in turn, file a defamation suit against Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail at the High Court yesterday. This was in response to Saifuddin’s statement accusing him of stealing rare earth minerals (REE) in the state and misappropriating RM1.6 billion in Malaysian Road Record Information System (Marris) funds, as reported by NST.

