Kedah MB Attempts BPR’s Classic Hit In TikTok Live Session

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s off-duty activity is not getting much love from folks in Twitterland.

A clip of a TikTok live which Sanusi joined has made its way to Twitter.

In the clip, the PAS leader was seen engaging in a live karaoke session, singing Dari Sinar Mata by Bumiputera Rockers or BPR.

Shared by @CXinfei on Twitter, it was captioned “Patutlah giler… kol 2 pagi tk tdo..” (No wonder he’s crazy, 2am and he isn’t asleep yet.)

Patutlah giler…kol 2 pagi tk tdo.. pic.twitter.com/xnlSaPHyK5 — firfyerafreepalestine (@CXinfei) December 25, 2023

According to the screenrecording of the TikTok live, it was 2.09am.

One Twitter user remarked that if it was the prime minister doing TikTok live like that, a few of his known online critiques would not let it go.

Another remarked that this was common for the “TikTok gang” to engage in live conversations until the wee hours of the morning.

A quick check on TikTok found that the live session was with Nanad Official.

There is a video of the MB singing another song, shared yesterday by the TikTok account.

The user thanked the menteri besar for dropping by her Live session.

It would appear that the menteri besar has a strong grasp of social media and is not a stranger to Live sessions on TikTok.

On his own page, there is a video of him entertaining the younger generation, singing Madu Tiga.

One user commented that not many has the ability to interact with the rakyat the way Sanusi does.

