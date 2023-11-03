[Watch] Delivery Rider’s Unexpected Encounter With Vincent Tan

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Imagine borrowing money from one of the richest people in the country. Well, that is exactly what happened to a delivery rider.

A delivery rider recently shared on his TikTok page his unexpected encounter with Tan Sri Vincent Tan while returning to a shop that he visited before.

Upon seeing Tan (whom the rider referred to as uncle), he went to shake hands with Tan, and even did some dance moves in front of him.

However, the surprising part is that the rider asked Tan, if, he could borrow RM100 from him.

And to the surprise of all, the rider did receive the RM100 from Tan. However, the craziest part of this whole encounter is that the rider allegedly did not know that the uncle was the famous business tycoon.

He stated in his video that he had seen him before but could not remember where. He even asked in the caption if the people knew who the uncle was.

This fact shocked netizens who saw the video and gave some hilarious comments.

Nevertheless, once the rider knew who he was, it was safe to say that he was shocked as well.