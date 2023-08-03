You Can Now Use Your Debit, Credit Cards At MEX’s Putrajaya Toll Plaza

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Highway users can now use credit and debit cards for their tolls starting this September. But before it’s available for everyone at certain tolls, the system is going through a trial period first at the Putrajaya Toll Plaza, Maju Expressway (MEX), starting today (3 August).

At the moment, the open toll payment system is only available at six lanes at the Putrajaya Toll Plaza but they will open up the other lanes for debit and credit cards starting late September.

This initiative was done by the Ministry of Works (KKR) and will provide new alternatives and convenience to highway users in the toll payment process.

According to Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, “Aside from existing payment methods such as the ‘Touch n Go’ System, SmartTag and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), now users can make payments using debit and credit cards given that their account balance is sufficient”.

Apart from the MEX highway, the system will also be implemented on the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE), Sungai Besi Expressway (BESRAYA), New Pantai Expressway (NPE), Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Expressway (AKLEH), Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE), Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP), Western Kuala Lumpur Traffic Dispersal Scheme (SPRINT), Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS), SMART Tunnel, Duta-Ulu Klang Expressway (DUKE) and Penang Bridge (JPP).

The full implementation of the system on the 12 highways will cover 31 toll plazas and 81 lanes and will only be available to Class 1 vehicles first.

As for the transaction speed, it is believed that the card payment was cleared within 1.3 seconds only.

Besides that, the Ministry of Works would also like to advise highway users to ensure the following:

Users are required to ensure sufficient debit/credit card balance before using for toll payment

If the transaction using a bank card fails, the user can use another bank card or TnG card

Touch the card at the designated place on the SPT terminal to ensure smooth toll payment by SPT

