Malaysian Woman Claims Facial Treatments Ruined Her Skin, Venusde Says It Isn’t True

On 9 July, a Malaysian woman Thanushah (@teaszn) shared her traumatic experience after undergoing a pico laser facial treatment at Venusde in Mid Valley.

She saw an advertisement promoting the facial at only RM99 and decided to try it out since it was cheap for a trial session.

During her time there, she claimed she had to endure all the hard-selling and was made to post a 5-star review of the salon on the spot in front of the staff.

She also received rude treatment from the staff when she refused to buy any expensive packages.

In the end, she had to buy the lowest package offered because they kept pushing.

How my skin went from this to THIS because of pico laser treatment by VENUSDE MID VALLEY – a thread. pic.twitter.com/ulaKvbwJu4 — T🦋 (@teaszn) July 9, 2023

Unfortunately, her skin condition became worse after 3 to 4 facial sessions. Black spots started appearing all over her face.

When she reached out to them a week later, they offered her a free treatment (touch-up).

Her skin condition turned for the worst after the free treatment. Thanushah stopped going for facials at Venusde and started going to the dermatologist instead since her skin went from bad to worse.

Obviously, after that, I had to stop going and they never bothered to check up on me about my following treatments. This was the worst my skin had ever been my whole life. pic.twitter.com/CQq7pmIepz — T🦋 (@teaszn) July 9, 2023

Each visit to the dermatologist costs her between RM200 and RM400. She shared that her skin was painful and visited the doctor almost every two weeks.

Her skin’s terrible condition also affected her confidence and well-being, so she stopped attending university and deferred a whole semester on doctor’s orders.

After taking high doses of medications, her skin gradually cleared but there are still red patches in some areas of her face.

Reaching out to Venusde for refunds

Thanushah has asked Venusde for a refund and to pay for her medications since their facial treatments ruined her skin.

Initially, they agreed and said they would send the pictures of her skin treatments and a report, including a full refund.

However, Venusde declined to give the refund when Thanushah texted them for an update.

The person who spoke to Thanushah allegedly said the other person who liaised with her previously was not authorised to give refunds.

-discussed including a full refund (I have proof). But after weeks they never sent me anything and only responded after I texted them asking for an update. They said the person who spoke to me "is not authorized to give refunds" so they won't give me my money back. — T🦋 (@teaszn) July 9, 2023

Despite this, Venusde agreed to refund the last treatment sessions that Thanushah didn’t go for and offered another treatment (Platelet-Rich Plasma).

Thanushah rejected their offer and maintained she wanted a full refund and compensation. She was allegedly ignored and left on read after this.

Venusde allegedly replied to blame Thanushah for everything after she lodged a police report about the matter.

She warned others not to go to Venusde for facial treatments. Some netizens who went to Venusde before also complained about their bad experiences.

Venusde issued a statement

Due to the backlash, Venusde issued a statement. Venusde maintained that Thanushah’s allegations are untrue and intend to pursue legal action to address the false allegations.

They said they have launched a thorough investigation and legal proceedings are underway.

Venusde added they would provide an account of the situation once the legal process is concluded.

Over on Instagram, Venusde assured its customers that its products are safe to use and promise to strive to improve its services and products.

