Bag Containing Money And Name Tag Of Last Water Surge Victim “Fatin” Found

The search and rescue team have found a sling bag containing some money and important documents believed to belong to one of the victims in the Jeram Air Putih water surge incident.

According to the statement, the bag is said to belong to Karim Abdullah, 39, and contained a black wallet, a MyKad, MyKid and a few bank cards.

Kemaman police chief Hanyan Ramlan noted that the bag was found by the search and rescue team who were scouting the area for the last victim.

According to Hanyan, the bag was found on the sandbank about 2km away from the scene of the incident.

Additionally, Hanyan noted that the bag also contained a large amount of money said to be about RM 1,279, a marriage certificate, a watch and a mobile phone.

Other items that were found were a necklace and a school name tag with the name “Fatin” written on it.

It was also noted that the recovered items will be handed over to the victim’s next of kin soon.

On July 1, Karim, his wife Azizah Eiyi, 40, their seven children and Muhammad Fikri Saliman went missing after being swept away by a sudden upsurge of water while picnicking at the Jeram Air Putih area.

As of today, the body of Karim’s 14-year-old daughter, Putri Nor Fatin has not been located.

Furthermore, Hanyan noted that the search and rescue operations will continue on a smaller scale now that nine out of the 10 bodies have been found and safely buried.

This will be done together with close monitoring from the Cheneh and Chukai Fire and Rescue Department.

