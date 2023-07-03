8 Family Members Feared Drowned After Water Surge At Kemaman Waterfall

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

UPDATE:

Buletin TV3 reported that nine bodies have been recovered around 1pm. However, one is still missing.

One of the bodies, identified as Muhammad Haziq Ziqree Karim, 6, was found at Sungai Teladas around 11.05am today. The body was brought to Pusat Kawalan Operasi SAR Balai Polis Air Putih.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan said all the bodies were recovered in Sector A and B within 25km from the location of the incident.

Eight members of a family are feared drowned in a water surge at Jeram Mawar waterfall in Air Putih, Kemaman.

Kemaman police chief Superintendent Hanyan Ramlan said 7 of them are family while one is the family’s future son-in-law.

They have been identified as:

Karim Abdullah, 39 (father)

Putri Balqis Izzati, 18

Putri Alleya Maisarah, 16

Putri Nor Fatin, 14

Putri Nurerina Natasya, 10

Muhammad Haziqah Ziqree, 6

Putri Aryana Umaira, 4

Muhammad Fikri Salman, 24 (Puteri Balqis Izzati’s fiancé)

The whole family from Felda Lepar Hilir, Kuantan, were picnicking by the waterfall around 2pm when the incident took place.

The family members who are feared drowned. The bodies of Azizah Eiyi and Muhammad Zulqarnain Hailkal (in circles) have been found. Image: Harian Metro

A mother and her child, Azizah Eiyi, 40, and Muhammad Zulqarnain Hailkal, 11, were found dead on the river bank near the Kampung Laut cemetery and Sungai Air Putih Forest Lake respectively.

The police believe the SYM-type motorcycle and Proton Gen2 found at the location belonged to the family. They also found another motorcycle believed to belong to Muhammad Fikri and Puteri Balqis Izzati.

The search and rescue mission was delayed due to worries that the water surge might return but will resume today morning.

