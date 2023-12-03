PAS Supporters Moot Dr Sam As PM Based On Majority, Get Schooled

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With Terengganu Menteri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar or Dr Sam emerging victorious in the Kemaman parliamentary seat by-election yesterday, supporters of the party are fanning the idea of him as the next prime minister on social media.

Using “PM11”, this is with regard to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim being the 10th prime minister of Malaysia.

The basis of this idea appears to be rooted in Ahmad Samsuri, who is from PAS, winning the seat with a majority of 37,220 votes as opposed to Anwar’s 3,736-vote majority when he won the Tambun seat in the last general election (GE15).

Some indicated on social media that this means Ahmad Samsuri’s “move towards Putrajaya” has already begun.

It however didn’t take long for this idea to get shot down by folks on social media who found it absurd.

With the majority being used as comparison, many pointed out that there were other MPs with majorities that surpassed 100K.

They said if this was the deciding factor in choosing a prime minister, then the next one should be Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo.

In GE15 which was held in November 2023, Gobind won the Damansara parliamentary seat with a huge majority of 124,619 votes.

Walaun PAS tengah galak gunakan modal menang majoriti 37,000 untuk jadi PM11. Kalau tak bodo tu bukan walaun namanya, berbaris dulu la Dr Sam kalau majoriti jadi ukuran. Ada baik ambil jawatan Ketua Pembangkang dulu dari terus jadi khadam BERSATU🤭 pic.twitter.com/detzsjrvpb — Adzman Kamaruddin (@adzman86) December 2, 2023

There were many who felt that such a comparison was a joke and that the post of the prime minister deserved much more respect than this.

Cant be compared. Kemaman is a safe seat for PAS tidak kira calonnya, mesti akan menang.



While Anwar dkt Tambun was not a safe seat then dia lawan Faizal Azumu which was a heavyweight — Faris Aiman (@_FarisAiman) December 2, 2023

Apo punya perbandingan la 😂. Kalau betul2 nak tgk real game. Letak dua-dua dalam satu kerusi yang sama. Baru ada fight 🤣 — Khabar_baik (@Khabar_baik) December 3, 2023

Tak adil untuk banding keputusan pilihanraya @anwaribrahim dan @DrAhmadSamsuri. Dr Sam bertanding di kawasan kubu kuat PAS, manakala @anwaribrahim bertanding di kawasan yg agak marginal. Kalau @anwaribrahim bertanding di kawasan kubu kuat PKR, sudah pasti boleh menang besar. — Syed Mohamed Fazil (@Syed_27) December 3, 2023

The idea of Ahmad Samsuri becoming the next prime minister was also backed by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He claimed that by effectively managing the state of Terengganu as its menteri besar, Ahmad Samsuri has demonstrated his abilities, as reported by Malaysiakini.

Last night, in a report by Berita Harian, Ahmad Samsuri said it was never his objective to become prime minister.

Nevertheless, he said he was prepared to consider it if he was given the opportunity by the party and the people.

I think I have answered this question several times, even in my winding up speech at a state legislative assembly session that I did not enter politics with an aim or objective of holding such a high position. However, if at some point in the future (when) I am given the mandate by the party and the people, I will consider it. Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, Berita Harian

Kemaman by-election

The Kemaman by-election was necessitated following a court ruling that nullified the win of PAS’ Che Alias Hamid in GE15.

The seat fell vacant when the Election Court on 26 September accepted an allegation of bribery raised via an election petition.

In GE15, Che Alias won the seat in a four-cornered fight by a majority of 27,179 votes.

After a by-election was called, PAS nominated Ahmad Samsuri who is presently the state’s menteri besar and Ru Redang assemblyman.

This time around, the Kemaman seat saw a straight fight between PAS and Barisan Nasional (BN).

Ahmad Samsuri won the by-election with 64,998 votes, with a majority of 37,220 votes defeating BN’s Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor who received 27,778 votes.

