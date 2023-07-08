Rescuers Look For Final Victim In Jeram Mawar Water Surge Incident

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

A few days ago, a search and rescue mission focused on recovering four more victims in the Jeram Mawar waterfall water surge incident on 2 July.

The remaining victims were Putri Balqis Izzati Abdul Rahman, 18; Putri Alleya Maisarah Karim, 16; Putri Nor Fatin Karim, 14 and Muhammad Fikri Saliman, 24.

To date, three of the bodies have been recovered except 14-year-old Putri Nor Fatin Karim.

The body of Putri Balqis Izzati Abdul Rahman, 18, was recovered on 4 July about 24km from the scene of the incident. The body was found near a riverbank behind Masjid Dadong around 7.45am.

The body of Putri Alleya Maisarah Karim, 16, was recovered on 5 July around 3pm, while the body of Muhammad Fikri Saliman, 24, was found on 7 July around 9.20am, about 2km from the scene.

The eight recovered bodies in the water surge incident are buried in a common grave near Lepar Hilir 3 Muslim Cemetery in Kuantan.

According to Utusan, the search and rescue team will be digging the sandbars around the location in Jeram Mawar, Air Putih, to recover the last victim, Putri Nor Fatin Karim.

After digging the sandbars, we will use the tracker dogs (K9 unit). We’re not sure of the victim’s location but we will try to look [for her]. Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department Zone 2 chief Azman Alias

Azman added that the 250-member team will also look for the victim around the piles of driftwood. He also noted that the river’s geography always changes, and the team might need to search the same areas again.

