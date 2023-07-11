Uncle In Sarawak Lost RM11,530 After “Buying” Taylor Swift Tickets On Carousell

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

The excitement over Taylor Swift performing in Singapore for 6 nights has not died down. People are still trying to get their hands on the highly coveted concert tickets and some would even take a chance with scalpers.

Unfortunately, a man in Sarawak in his 50s was duped into buying Taylor Swift concert tickets online that do not exist.

According to the police, the man, who works as an engineer, allegedly saw an advertisement on Carousell selling Taylor Swift tickets on 6 July 2023.

He bought three tickets totalling RM11,530. He went to the bank in Kuching to make three separate transactions on 6 and 7 July 2023.

After the transaction, the seller disappeared and was unreachable. The man realized he had been conned and lodged a police report about the matter.

The police advised the public not to be easily taken or swayed by attractive deals. If it’s too good to be true, it likely is.

What can you do to protect yourself?

The police also reminded victims not to panic or be afraid if they find themselves scammed.

If you believe you have been a victim of an online scam, you can contact the National Scam Response Center (NSRC) at 997.

The police also recommended the public download an app called Whoscall to help filter calls from scammers. The police’s collaboration with Whoscall enables listed telephone numbers in the Semak Mule system to mark the numbers as scam calls.

In addition, the public can utilise the Scan Me QR code feature on the Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s (JSJK) official social media pages [Facebook, Instagram, TikTok] to get more information about the modus operandi of commercial crimes on social media platforms, and for an e-book about commercial crimes.

Before making any transactions, the public can also check phone numbers and the suspect’s bank account numbers via an app called Check Scammers CCID or at http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my

