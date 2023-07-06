Scalpers At It Again, Taylor Swift Singapore Tickets Going At 10 Times Original Price

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Yesterday (5 July), fans in Southeast Asia queued for hours to get Taylor Swift presale tickets for her Eras tour in Singapore. More than 1 million UOB users joined the fiasco and waited for 3 hours until the tickets for all six days of the presale were sold out.

For your information, Swift will be playing six nights at the National Stadium from March 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 next year.

The tickets start from S$108 (RM372) for CAT 6 to S$348 (RM1,199) for CAT 1 with VIP packages available from S$328 (RM1,130) for VIP 6 to S$1,228 (RM4,232) for VIP 1.

Ticket prices marked up by 10 times by scalpers

According to Mothership, tickets for the 2024 concert were already resold on Carousell just two hours from the start of the UOB presale. CAT 1 tickets which were S$348 (RM1,199) were listed at prices ranging from S$480 (RM1,654) to as much as S$3,000 (RM10,340).

Cheaper listings were clearly in high demand as sellers were being spammed by a lot of interested buyers. Most of them will sell to the highest bidder if the ticket is in high demand.

The most expensive CAT 1 ticket on Carousell was going for S$3,000 (RM10,340), a markup of almost 10 times.

For VIP packages, the most expensive VIP 1 ticket was being sold for as much as S$10,488 (RM36,150), which is more than eight times the price. There’s even a CAT 1 ticket being sold for S$12,000 (RM41,362). That’s just crazy.

Other unlucky users flooded Carousell with “Looking For” or “Willing to Buy” posts, which are ticket-buying requests. Mothership explains that these types of posts were usually listed for S$0 which means that it’s likely open to negotiations.

What’s crazy about all these is most of the tickets sold by scalpers are sold out. Based on our findings, we can’t find any more ticket offers on the Carousell app except for ticketing services and WTB (willing to buy) requests.

So what happened to the S$12,000 (RM41,362) ticket? Did anyone really buy it? Tay Tay fans are quite scary, don’t you think?

Queue Numbers & Access Passes are valuable too

Who knew things like queue numbers and access passes could be sold too?

A few resourceful individuals even went to desperate lengths to secure their Tay Tay tickets by buying queue numbers. One was being sold for S$200 (RM689).

Scalpers were also selling access codes for the general sale tickets tomorrow (7 July).

Some access codes were being sold for S$380 (RM1,309) and RM2,000. These people are definitely targeting desperate die-hard fans.

General ticket sales starts tomorrow (7 July) at 12 pm (SGT) and only access code holders will have the opportunity to purchase the tickets.

Access codes are codes that were sent to individuals who previously registered their interest on Ticketmaster from 23 June to 28 June. Those fans get access codes on 5 July including details on how to access on sale tickets for this 7 July general sale.

However, they also note that those who have the codes do not guarantee tickets. It’s still based on luck.

To Swifties, we wish you all the best for the war tomorrow. May the odds be ever in your favour.

Don’t be frustrated if you can’t get the tickets okay, there are still some spaces outside the stadium for us to set up camp. “CAT 7 tickets” anyone? 👀

