“I’ll Be A Good Citizen” Malaysian Fans Want Anwar To Invite Taylor Swift To Perform In Malaysia
“I’ll Be A Good Citizen” Malaysian Fans Want Anwar To Invite Taylor Swift To Perform In Malaysia

This comes after netizens saw Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Thailand’s prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat asked Taylor Swift to perform in their respective countries.

by
July 8, 2023

Malaysian netizens are asking Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to invite American singer Taylor Swift to perform in the country and include Malaysia in her tour schedule.

This comes after Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, wrote to the singer on Twitter while using her lyrics to ask her to perform in Canada.

Thailand’s prime ministerial candidate frontrunner Pita Limjaroenrat similarly asked Swift to perform in the country and make Thailand one of her stops in Asia.

Netizens hoped Anwar would do the same as Trudeau, citing that he had welcomed British rock band Coldplay during the band’s concert announcement in Malaysia last month.

To convince Anwar, some netizens went as far as to promise to be good citizens and pay their traffic summons if Taylor Swift performed in Malaysia.

They also tried to “butter up” the deal by saying having Swift perform in the country would benefit the economy.

Swift initially announced three dates for The Eras Tour in Singapore before adding three more nights, bringing the total to six nights.

After much pleas from fans globally, Swift added a few more shows in the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Europe. However, she skipped countries like Canada and Malaysia.

