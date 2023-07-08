“I’ll Be A Good Citizen” Malaysian Fans Want Anwar To Invite Taylor Swift To Perform In Malaysia

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian netizens are asking Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to invite American singer Taylor Swift to perform in the country and include Malaysia in her tour schedule.

This comes after Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, wrote to the singer on Twitter while using her lyrics to ask her to perform in Canada.

Thailand’s prime ministerial candidate frontrunner Pita Limjaroenrat similarly asked Swift to perform in the country and make Thailand one of her stops in Asia.

It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 6, 2023

Hey Taylor! Big fan of yours. Btw, Thailand is back on track to be fully democratic after you had to cancel last time due to the coup. The Thai people have spoken via the election and we all look forward to welcoming you to this beautiful nation of ours!



Do come and I’ll be… https://t.co/ypox90kRpL — Pita Limjaroenrat (@Pita_MFP) July 6, 2023

Netizens hoped Anwar would do the same as Trudeau, citing that he had welcomed British rock band Coldplay during the band’s concert announcement in Malaysia last month.

To convince Anwar, some netizens went as far as to promise to be good citizens and pay their traffic summons if Taylor Swift performed in Malaysia.

They also tried to “butter up” the deal by saying having Swift perform in the country would benefit the economy.

PMX, can we have Taylor Swift please 👉🏼👈🏼 I promise I’ll be a good citizen and pay all of my traffic summons ☹️🫰🏼 — Miss Atomic Bomb (@SyarifahAmin) May 9, 2023

@anwaribrahim HI DATO SERI PERDANA MENTERI. PLS WE ARE BEGGING YOU TO BRING TAYLOR SWIFT TO MALAYSIA. SHE WILL BE HELPING ALOT IN OUR ECONOMY 😭 😭 https://t.co/swfWi2UxzG — YallJustHateTaylor’sSuccess💛 (@HarrizSwift13) June 20, 2023

Swift initially announced three dates for The Eras Tour in Singapore before adding three more nights, bringing the total to six nights.

After much pleas from fans globally, Swift added a few more shows in the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Europe. However, she skipped countries like Canada and Malaysia.

