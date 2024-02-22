UMW Toyota Motor Unveils “Beyond Zero” Transformative Initiatives

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

UMW Toyota Motor presented its Beyond Zero initiative, aligning with Toyota’s global pursuit of Carbon Neutrality by 2050.

The groundbreaking event, taking place until 28 February at the Technology Park Malaysia, presented transformative initiatives that showcased the brand’s commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly practices.

The event encapsulates the company’s profound promise to lead the way to a sustainable and connected future.

This vision extends beyond conventional automotive concepts, envisioning a society where individuals pursue happiness by making choices aligned with their values and lifestyles.

This is called the multiple pathway approach towards Carbon Neutrality.

Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz who officiated the event, commended UMWT for its commitment to sustainable practices and environmental conservation during the event.

Recognising the urgency for Malaysia’s shift to sustainable energy, we are fuelled by global commitments and the potential for economic diversification and energy security. Malaysia, being recognised as the best country in Southeast Asia in the Energy Transition Index 2023 by the World Economic Forum, is on the right track to becoming a regional leader in energy transition. Toyota’s innovative efforts in clean energy, through its diverse approach, align seamlessly with our national goals. Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz – Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry

The event highlighted UMWT’s dedication to aligning its practices with broader national and global efforts to combat climate change and foster sustainable development.

Showcasing Toyota’s unwavering commitment to a multi-pathway approach to carbon neutrality, the company offers multiple electrification solutions to meet the unique needs of customers and regions, ensuring that no one is left behind in the journey toward achieving Zero Carbon Dioxide emissions.

We acknowledge the diverse challenges and opportunities across nations as we champion a multi-pathway approach and implement appropriate life-cycle actions to align with each country’s national interest and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Recognising the uniqueness of Malaysia’s automotive industry landscape, positioned as a major electrical and electronics manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia, is crucial to position ourselves appropriately in this journey. Datuk Ravindran K, President of UMWT

The Beyond Zero event was launched symbolically to showcase its diverse approach with various electrified technologies, including Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles.

These electrified vehicles showcase the latest in automotive sustainability, featuring advanced technologies and design elements aimed at reducing environmental impact.

As the pillar of mass electrification, UMWT showcased its Hybrid Electric Vehicles, which have a significant presence in the Malaysian market.

With a history of proven reliability on Malaysian roads since 2009 and globally since 1997, UMWT has sold 41,600 HEVs since 2009 which translates into commendable decarbonisation effects of approximately 150,000 tons of CO2 absorption equivalent to 500K trees.

Their ability to reduce CO2 significantly without any need of infrastructure investment or change in behaviour of customers, allows them to be the optimal solution to gain scale for electrification for the masses.

In addition to HEVs, UMWT presented for the first time ever, Battery Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles, including showcasing its stylish bZ4X, tough Hilux BEV and the uniquely shaped C+pod, an environmentally friendly two-seater ultra-compact BEV.

The C+pod was highlighted as a mobility option designed to enhance per-person energy efficiency in an urban environment.

On the Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle front, UMWT showcased advanced models like the Toyota Mirai FCEV, GranAce FCEV and Hilux FCEV.

These hydrogen-powered vehicle combines technological innovation with sleek design and dynamic performance, utilising Fuel Cell technology to generate electricity from Hydrogen and Oxygen.

Another highlight included the SORA bus. An abbreviation for Sky, Ocean, River and Air, the Sora is a bus powered by hydrogen fuel cells, like that of the Toyota Mirai.

These models showcase the ability to contribute a cleaner and more sustainable automotive future, including for commercial purposes where hydrogen gas, which is stored in a hydrogen tank reacts to oxygen and produces electricity which powers the electric motor, leaving only water behind.

For over 30 years, Toyota has invested significantly in its world-leading fuel cell technology.

Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles generate their electricity through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen in a fuel cell stack. It is a process that leads to zero emissions apart from water.

Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles has advantages as commercial vehicle, as it’s refuelling takes ten minutes or lesser, and has a longer driving distance. Once on the road, a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle provides a zero-emission journey that is safe, quiet, convenient, and enjoyable.

UMWT’s presentation at the event emphasised a comprehensive and diverse range of innovative, eco-friendly technologies and models, aligning with the company’s commitment to sustainable mobility solutions that meet every customer’s mobility and lifestyle needs.

To encourage participation and awareness, the Beyond Zero event is open to a wide variety of guests to learn about the sustainability initiatives and new technology, and test drive certain vehicles from 20 to 28 February 2024.

From hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, to hydrogen fuel cell technology, the Beyond Zero concept highlights Toyota’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation, while fostering a green, low-carbon ecosystem for all Malaysian citizens, marking a significant milestone in UMW Toyota Motor’s journey towards sustainable mobility.

Share your thoughts with us on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.