Toyota Eco Youth Inspires Environmental Innovation Across Secondary Schools Nationwide

As the Toyota Eco Youth Programme (TEY) 2023/2024 gains momentum, secondary schools nationwide are making significant strides in addressing environmental challenges within their communities. The TEY program, an annual initiative organised by UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MOE), is showcasing impressive progress as schools actively engage in impactful environmental projects.

Launched with a total RM77,000 cash prize pool, TEY places a strong emphasis on education and innovation, encouraging students to apply the Problem-Solving Methodology (PSM) to devise creative solutions to environmental issues. The program continues to evolve, reflecting a commitment to nurturing environmentally conscious and innovative young minds.

This year, 15 schools nationwide, comprising a total of 60 students and 15 teacher advisors, have embraced the TEY challenge. Each school, represented by four students aged 13 to 16 and one teacher advisor, is undertaking projects that address specific environmental concerns within their communities.

In recognition of this progress, Datuk Ravindran K., President of UMWT visited SMK Dato’ Mohd Said in Nilai, a participating school excelling in its environmental project. “Toyota Eco Youth embodies our commitment to Move Your World, inspiring young minds to not only understand and address environmental challenges but to actively contribute to a sustainable future. The progress we see across schools affirms that education and innovation can indeed move the world toward a greener and more sustainable tomorrow,” said Datuk Ravindran K.

The heart of TEY lies in the educational and innovative approaches adopted by students in solving real-world challenges. From understanding local recycling issues to implementing solutions for inadequate awareness, students are demonstrating a keen awareness of the environmental issues affecting their communities.

During the launch event in August, students were equipped with the Toyota 8 Steps Problem Solving Methodology, setting the stage for their environmental projects. Each school received an RM3,000 grant, empowering students to kick-start their initiatives and encouraging creative problem-solving.

The program, which began in 2001 with eight schools in the Klang Valley, expanded into a nationwide initiative involving 16 schools from each state. In 2011, TEY broadened its scope to include community-based environmental issues, aligning with UMWT’s commitment to holistic environmental education.

“As we propel the Toyota Eco Youth Programme forward, we are not only fostering environmental innovation but also embodying the spirit of Malaysia Madani. Cultivating the innovation of our people is at the core of our mission. Through TEY, we empower the youth to be not just spectators but active contributors to a sustainable and innovative Malaysia,” added Datuk Ravindran K.

To date, TEY has engaged 506 schools, benefiting 2,690 students across the nation. The 2023/2024 edition marks another significant chapter in the program’s legacy as students actively contribute to the betterment of their communities.