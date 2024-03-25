Toyota Inspires Creativity: Over 2,400 Drawings By Young Malaysians Recognised In Dream Car Art Contest

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd (UMWT) announced the winners of the 2023/2024 Toyota Dream Car Art Contest (DCAC) in a virtual ceremony last weekend.

The contest, which ran from 9 October 2023 to 14 February 2024 is a key component of Toyota’s initiatives aimed at inspiring the younger generation worldwide, urging children to dream, imagine, and ignite each other’s creativity.



Toyota Dream Car Art Contest, first held in 2004, is one of the largest global art contests for children.

Each year, children express their thoughts on the future of mobility, with some 780,000 entries from 90 countries, received for the previous 16th edition.

Since 2013, children across Malaysia have eagerly embraced the opportunity to participate in this prestigious world competition.

The 17th edition has witnessed an overwhelming response from participants across the nation.

The response to the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest (DCAC) this year has been nothing short of extraordinary, with more than 2,400 submissions received during the contest period. This highlights the ongoing enthusiasm and creativity of participants and underscores the increasing interest in the competition. Datuk Ravindran K, President of UMW Toyota Motor

The winners of the 2023/2024 Dream Car Art Contest from Malaysia in three different age categories are as follows:

Group 1 (7 years old and under) – Wong Jing Xuan

Group 2 (Age 8 – 11 years old) – Siew Hou Yim

Group 3 (Age 12 – 15 years old) – Jason Chan Kin Lok

The world contest winners will be announced by Toyota Motor Corporation in June 2024, offering the global community an opportunity to witness the creativity and vision of participants from around the world.

The selection of winners was based on originality, creativity, and alignment with the theme of envisioning the future of mobility. I commend all participants for their remarkable contributions, applauding their creativity and innovative ideas. Datuk Ravindran K, President of UMW Toyota Motor

