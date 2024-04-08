Japan’s Matsuya Adds Malaysian Beef Rendang To Menu!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Matsuya, a renowned fast-food chain in Japan, has unveiled a limited-time addition to its menu: Malaysian rendang daging (beef rendang).

This new offering has sparked both excitement and debate among food enthusiasts, particularly Malaysians, who take immense pride in their local cuisine.

Rendang, a traditional Malaysian dish enjoyed during festive seasons like Ramadan and Eid, holds a special place in Malaysian culture.

Typically, rendang ayam (chicken rendang) and rendang daging (beef rendang) are among the top choices at celebratory gatherings.

The news of Matsuya’s Malaysian rendang daging spread quickly, thanks to a TikTok video shared by an individual originally from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, now living in Japan.

This special menu was launched on 26 March 26 and will be available until 9 April, giving customers a limited-time opportunity to indulge in these unique flavours.

Priced at 830 yen (RM26) or 1,080 yen (RM33.80) for two pieces of meat, served with rice and soup, Matsuya’s rendang daging seemed to have impressed the reviewer.

In the video, the meat was described as “juicy,” and the overall verdict was “surprisingly good.”

However, the dish’s deviation from the traditional dry rendang raised eyebrows among some viewers.

Its broth-like consistency may not align with the authentic Malaysian rendang experience. It was clarified that Matsuya’s rendition was adapted to suit Japanese tastes, hence the soupy texture.

(Credit: Cekhin.Journal via TikTok)

The Malaysian menu at Matsuya offers a variety of dishes, including beef rice, curry, set meals, and rice bowls, all inspired by Malaysian cuisine.

Indonesian envy?

Interestingly, we also spotted a few Indonesian TikTokers who may feel a touch of envy at the new Malaysian menu item served by Matsuya, because the rendang is a dish commonly found in their country too.

@omen_said Gimana perasaanmu 😭😭??? ルンダン (Rendang ) マレーシア風牛肉煮込み ( Mare-siafu gyuuniku nikomi) Artinya : Rendang ( Sup daging sapi buatan Malaysia ) Rendang Indonesia yang berasal dari masakan Minang mempunyai rasa yang dominan asin dan pedas. Sajian khas Minang ini pun menjadi salah satu kuliner kebanggaan Indonesia yang populer sampai ke mancanegara dan dapat dijumpai di Rumah Makan Padang di seluruh dunia. Bahkan rendang pernah dinobatkan sebagai makanan paling lezat nomor 1 di dunia. ♬ suara asli – Omen_said

Matsuya Foods is renowned for its “gyumeshi,” a rice dish with beef, and is known for its affordability, with rice dishes starting at 400 yen (RM12.50).

However, it’s important to note that Matsuya also serves pork dishes, making it non-halal.

In the fast-food landscape of Japan, Matsuya is joined by similar chains like Sukiya and Yoshinoya, with the latter having ceased operations in Malaysia in 2021.

Overall, Matsuya’s introduction of Malaysian rendang daging adds an interesting twist to its menu, showcasing a blend of Malaysian and Japanese culinary influences.

While some purists may question the authenticity, others see it as a delightful fusion that reflects the evolving nature of global cuisine.

