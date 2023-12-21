Electrify Your Drive: Top 5 Reasons To #FLIPTHESWITCH!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The electric vehicle (EV) landscape is rapidly evolving as both technology and public interest have surged the world over.

The 2022 IEA’s annual Global Electric Vehicle Outlook indicates that more than 10 million electric cars were sold worldwide in 2022. Sales are projected to grow by another 35% in 2023 to reach 14 million. The era of electric mobility has arrived!

At Mercedes-Benz Cars, we believe that the future is Electric. In our “Ambition 2039” we have set ourselves the target of making our fleet of new vehicles net carbon-neutral over the vehicles’ entire life cycle by 2039.

Electric mobility will remain as our core business strategy towards our “Electric Only” goal until the end of this decade, wherever market conditions allow.

If you’re on the fence or considering the switch, here are five reasons that underpin a paradigm shift from petrol-fuelled car drivers to EV drivers in the country.

CONVENIENCE

With an EV, you gain significant time savings and experience less hassle compared to traditional petrol cars.

Say goodbye to the inconvenience of searching for a petrol pump, especially during rush hours. You can make the most of this convenience by effectively planning your journey and investing in a home charging station.

Your EV charging routine can be seamlessly integrated into your daily life, whether it’s at home or while you’re at work, ensuring that your car is always fully charged when you leave your house or office.

While concerns about range anxiety are common among EV users due to the relatively fewer charging stations compared to petrol stations, it’s possible to alleviate these concerns with some mindset adjustments and smart planning.

Unless your daily commute covers a significant portion of your EV’s range in a single trip, most EV owners shouldn’t experience range anxiety. The key is to know when and where to recharge your EV.

Furthermore, EVs offer additional conveniences. Battery EVs have a much simpler mechanical design compared to traditional petrol cars.

Electric car drivers are free from the regular maintenance tasks associated with internal combustion engines, such as changing motor oil every 8,000 to 16,000 kilometres and scheduling spark plug replacements or timing belt adjustments.

BETTER DRIVING EXPERIENCE

EV drivers are more likely to be early adopters, interested in new technologies and willing to pay premium for a more satisfying drive.

One of the first things drivers notice when switching to EVs is the quietness of the vehicle, which creates a comfortable, relaxing driving experience. Electric cars are fundamentally superior to combustion vehicles in terms of power, torque and acceleration.

Thus, the instant torque from the electric motor provides smooth, responsive acceleration and deceleration, making it ideal for urban driving. The weight and distribution of the batteries and low centre of gravity further improve the vehicle’s agility, handling and safety.

Generally, EVs require less maintenance than fuel-powered vehicles. With fewer parts, no internal combustion engine, no oil, less brake wear and parts that require little to no regular maintenance, electric cars have lower maintenance costs than their petrol-powered counterparts.

BECOMING MAINSTREAM

Many countries are starting to make policies based on the fact that EVs will shape the future. The EU law will require all new cars sold to have zero CO2 emissions from 2035, and 55% lower CO2 emissions from 2030.

Indeed, EVs have become much more mainstream in the past few years everywhere, with endless options and higher-range EVs available in the market. EVs are slowly but surely becoming practical alternatives to traditional petrol-powered cars.

Whether you are looking for a sedan, SUV or hatchback, there are many EV options in the market, with numbers to increase in coming years, as the automotive industry ramps up its production. No matter what type of car you’re looking for, you’ll be able to find your ideal one.

EXPANSION OF EV INFRASTRUCTURE

When planning longer journeys in an EV, the key to keeping your electric vehicle on the move is simply to plan your journey! Plan your route around accessible charging stops to optimise your trip.

The public charging networks are becoming more accessible in various locations such as parking lots, shopping centres, public areas and along major roads across the nation to accommodate the increased demand for electric vehicles.

Public charging stations offer different charging speeds such as AC chargers and DC fast chargers. You can download EV charging apps such as PlugShare, ChargEV, JOMCharge and Setel to seek a public charger nearby.

More EV chargers are being deployed by manufacturers and providers like Mercedes-Benz, ChargEV, Gentari and Go To-U, to name a few.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has been working closely through collaborations with industry partners such as Gentari and EV Connection to improve the infrastructure for charging networks in the country.

Together with Gentari, there are already five DC charging stations across the highways being set up including the first EV charging hub at PETRONAS Station Bandar Baru Ayer Hitam, Johor.

The Malaysian government aims to install 10,000 public EV charging stations by 2025 under the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint 2021-2030. As of October 2023, there are about 1,267 EV charging stations nationwide.

FOR THE ENVIRONMENT

Sustainability is all the rage, and many are going green and saving the planet. Electric mobility contributes to a cleaner environment, reduces carbon footprint, air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions – making EVs a viable choice for sustainable living for an emerging generation of environmental-conscious drivers.

Electric cars are fundamental to Mercedes-Benz’s sustainability goals. Together with green energy charging networks, CO2-neutral production at Mercedes-Benz and the increasing use of recycled and renewable materials during production, electric cars are part of a larger initiative to lessen the environmental impact of driving.

