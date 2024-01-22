[Watch] American Woman Likes Malaysian Culture Because Adults Can Order “Milo Ais”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

TikTok user Abby’s recent video admiring how Malaysians do not care what drinks anyone orders while hanging out has baffled some minds.

Abby started praising Malaysians because it was alright for a grown adult to order a Milo drink while hanging out at a mamak, during a business meeting, or on a first date.

She explained that back in the United States, they are encouraged to order “adult” drinks like coffee or tea. A hot chocolate drink is allegedly seen as a “kids” drink there.

In another video, Abby shared how she got a funny look from her friend when she was drinking a lightly coloured coffee. She mixed her coffee with soy milk, resulting in a light and milky drink. Her friend wrinkled her nose and thought she was drinking chocolate milk.

Abby said that interaction with her friend stayed with her. It also made her wonder why adults in the US couldn’t enjoy a chocolate drink anymore and why they needed to look like “cool” adults with coffee or tea in hand.

Netizens in the comments found the “cultural” differences bizarre. Someone jokingly said if they drank Vitagen, their friends would want a sip too.

Meanwhile, another netizen said the locals would even order Ribena drinks without worries about being judged.

It’s clear Malaysians love their food and drinks a lot and would not sacrifice their taste buds to look cool.

Netizens told Abby that she’s allowed to drink what she wants to drink and there’s no such thing as a grown-up drink.

The hang-up about having only coffee and tea also unfairly singles out people who have caffeine intolerance.

