Malaysia VS Indonesia: Which Milo Is Better?

Milo is a popular chocolate malt drink among Malaysians, and it has garnered fans in countries like Japan and Australia, too.

Milo fans can also tell you that the popular drink tastes different in other countries.

TikTok user Kesatria (@dongudel) shared his findings after he tested the Milo drinks from Malaysia and Indonesia.

Kesatria bought a packet of Milo powder from a local Indonesian store and clarified that the Milo packet from Malaysia was given by a friend.

He added that the Milo packets are not the 3-in-1 instant Milo version so the test will be conducted on fair grounds.

Upon pouring the Milo powders into separate transparent glasses, the differences between both powders could be immediately seen.

The Malaysian Milo powder is darker coloured than the Indonesian Milo powder.

After mixing the respective Milo powders in equal amounts of water, Kesatria tasted the drinks and concluded that he preferred the Malaysian Milo.

He said the Indonesian Milo has a creamier and slightly sweeter taste with a lighter chocolate flavour than the Malaysian Milo.

Meanwhile, he found that the Malaysian Milo has a smoother and stronger chocolate taste.

In addition, he said the Malaysian Milo also tastes great when served cold without losing the rich chocolate taste.

Based on the comments, it’s clear that it’s tough to say which Milo is a clear winner because it all depends on a person’s preference.

Each Milo has its distinct taste, even the ones served from the Milo vans or trucks.

Netizens also recommended Kesatria to try making the “best Milo” known as Milo Tabur or Milo Dinosaur, which Kesatria did.

