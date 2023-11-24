Twitter Goes Wild Over Malaysian Student In UK Expressing Views On Nightclub Afterparty

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian student’s TikTok video where she expressed her views on a recent afterparty organised at a university in the UK has ruffled online feathers. Netizens felt the student, Aisyah, was imposing her religious views.

According to her TikTok video, the Malaysian Society Club (MSOC) in one of the UK universities was planning for their annual Malaysian Games (a sporting event).

For this year’s event, the club wanted to organise an afterparty for the first time. As such, they invited all of their Malaysian members, including the Muslim students to participate if they would like to.

Aisyah, who got the news of this, was not pleased as she found it disrespectful. She noted that the organisers were insensitive for inviting the Muslim students since the afterparty was being held at a club.

“The activities at this afterparty misalign with Islamic practice. And so inviting all participants including Muslims to the event has a disrespectful tone. Furthermore, clubbing, drinking, and partying have never been Malaysian culture.

Aisyah has stirred up religious tensions among Malaysians in the UK. I demand a swift response from JPA! Malaysia is a multicultural nation, and tuak is an integral part of Sabah/Sarawak culture. pic.twitter.com/fLh19ftzpC — /ˈluːsɪfə/ (@elfucir) November 23, 2023

“We have our own means of celebration and entertainment. So, why indulge in activities that aren’t even part of our culture to begin with. It’s not a very good look,” she noted.

She then concluded her statement by urging all her fellow overseas Malaysians to not partake in such activities.

Accused of ignorance

The majority of netizens have strongly disagreed with her remarks. While they respect her Islamic beliefs, many did not agree with how she went about articulating them.

Online users felt that she was imposing her views on the members of the club, as the afterparty was not compulsory for the members.

Gurl you’re INVITED, not FORCED. Lol. Kalau tak nak pergi, sudah lah. Let others have fun. The world doesn’t revolve around you. https://t.co/pbVzCrJ0I2 — Jœ  🦷🪥🇲🇾 (@iamdrjoe) November 24, 2023

"Why would the invite muslims to the afterparty??"



Erm..to be polite? Tak invite, kata kena pinggir. Kalau invite, kata tak hormat…



Also, no it wasn't disrespectful to invite. It's the courteous thing to do to invite everyone, as to make them feel welcome if they wanna come. https://t.co/Yp7nZtXx4t — Darth Vadai (@Jeepyboi30) November 24, 2023

Other netizens accused her of being ignorant about Malaysian culture. They felt she was only considering local Malay culture as the main culture.

Contrary to her belief, alcohol is an integral part of other races’ culture in Malaysia. Tuak, for instance, is a part of Sabah and Sarawak festive culture.

Alcohol is also a part of the local Chinese community’s festive celebrations. During the Chinese New Year celebration, it is very common for hosts to provide their guests with alcohol during open houses.

she could choose not to go. the first misarticulation was when she claimed that drinking is not a part of Malaysian culture. it is incorrect to assume that every culture in Malaysia is the same. we live in a multiracial country; hence, every culture is distinctive. she needs to https://t.co/zdRYokTZ0l — nct — ♡🇲🇾 (@kimishinoriiii) November 24, 2023

"drinking, partying, has never been a malaysian culture."



well to YOU, just because you grow up not experiencing it doesn't mean others didn't….



hidup kat malaysia ni bukannya islam saja, as much as u want people to honor ur religion, the same goes to the non muslim ya…. https://t.co/ZzZPe45mRq — ☾ dean ☽ (@dalbitinthesky) November 24, 2023

Not being inclusive

But there were other netizens who sided with Aisyah’s views. Considering that it is a Malaysian society club, they felt that the club should have organised a party that was inclusive to all races.

Since there was alcohol involved and it was held at a club, users felt that it was discriminatory towards the Malaysian Muslim community.

This is so embarrassing.



As much as I understand the intention, I completely agree with Aisyah on this. Why would they conduct the after-party at a nightclub?



As someone who was the Deputy Director of Bersatu Games in NZ, I, for one, believe that we need to be inclusive in all… — 🛵🍉🇵🇸 (@MohdAsriDungun) November 24, 2023

These sports events generate a lot of muhibbah camaraderie. To end a successful games with clubbing and partying is totally tone deaf and destroys whatever good feelings that were built through sport. Aishah’s assessment is correct. — Umm UZ 🔻 (@Iqraq4) November 24, 2023

Others felt that the Malaysian club should not have made this an official event. Instead, they believe the event should be a personal one.

Valid points.



Anyone can go to party or whatever. Just do it informally rather than using the MSOC names. Nama pun Malaysian society, ofc la kena kecam kalau buat after-party dekat club. simple logic.



Kau email JPA pun lagi dia sokong. Macam tak faham budaya kerajaan. — Qoyyim (@QoyEd) November 24, 2023

clubbing & drinking is wrong. for muslims. if the msoc wants to organise afterparty clubs under the argument of they "also consist of non-muslims" then don't advertise in under the Malaysian Society page, that is accessible to all malaysians students abroad. — qubtiyah✌🏼 (@chococolip) November 24, 2023

But what are your thoughts on this? Do you think Aisyah was imposing her religious views on others? Or do you think the club should have been more inclusive toward their Muslim members?

