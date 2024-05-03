[Watch] If You Ever Need To Baffle A Brit In Malaysia, All You Have To Do Is… Show Them Our Toilets?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A British man living in Malaysia known as Greg Larcombe made a video where he listed six things in Malaysia not available in the United Kingdom (UK).

He shared this video on his TikTok page, @greggetseverywhere four days ago and the video has garnered over 750,500 views.

So what is it that we have here that can potentially baffle a visiting Brit?

Not surprisingly, one of the items on Larcombe’s list is our squat toilet. While many Malaysian households have transitioned to the close-coupled or one piece toilet, the pld-fashioned squat version is still widely used as well.

According to Larcombe, this toilet does not exist in the UK and he has only heard stories of it from people who have travelled to France.

“I would hear stories from people when they come back from France and tell me about how they had to wee into a hole in the ground and I thought they were just winding me up because we do not have the style of traditional toilet in the UK,” he said in the video.

The next thing is many Malaysian’s favourite vehicle, the ice cream tri-bike. According to Larcombe, ice cream is delivered in a van in the UK in summer.

The third on the list is hawker stands. These hawker stands play a major role in Malaysia as this is the place that most Malaysians go for food.

In the UK, these roadside stalls do not exist. However, there are places for established food markets like Camden.

“….but generally you won’t get these roadside stalls where you can pull up and buy drinks or food,” Larcombe added.

The fourth is the iconic Kancil. Larcombe mentioned both the animal and the car do not exist in the UK.

In the video, he said that the Perodua Kancil is a classic Malaysian car that one would not see in the UK.

Fifth on his list is the open house format that all Malaysians enjoy during festivals. He said that the open house is part of Malaysian culture when different festivals of different races are celebrated together.

via GIPHY

He also added that he was honoured to attend these open houses during festivals like Hari Raya, Christmas, and Chinese New Year.

“…the idea of opening your house and putting on a feast and just allowing people to come and go throughout the day, that is a Malaysian tradition through and through,” Larcombe said in the video.

The last on his list is 100 Plus.

According to Larcombe, this drink is available in some places in the UK but is not as common as in Malaysia.

Larcombe also appreciated the weather in Malaysia, especially the sunny weather. Guess in comparison to the UK’s general “gloom and doom” weather, we have it good here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.