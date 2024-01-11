Cha Eun Woo Makes An Appearance At 99th Skechers Outlet At The Exchange TRX

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Skechers has opened its 99th store at The Exchange TRX. Present at the Grand Opening on 9 January was Skechers’ regional ambassador Cha Eun Woo, a South Korean singer and actor, who’s also a member of Kpop boyband Astro.

The latest outlet debuted its first running zone featuring an advanced treadmill and personalised run gait analysis. This will help customers find the perfect pair of shoes to match their distinctive stride.

Cha Eun Woo sported Skechers’ latest lifestyle apparel collection and Skechers Tres-Air UNO fashion sneakers at the Grand Opening event.

The event was lively thanks to energetic tracks by DJ Alexis Grace, an electrifying dance performance by Malaysian dance crew Zeppo Youngsterz, and a Skechers Fashion Show. In addition, guests could have some retro fun at Skechers’ “Top-Down Y2K Photobooth.”

Beyond being a brand, Skechers is a lifestyle for me, seamlessly blending comfortand style. Comfort isvery important to me and personally, I prefer a neat and comfortable style, so I choose Skechers very often for my styling. Not only that, Skechers shoes match with all kinds of styles, because a good looking design is always right for all looks. It empowers me to step into each day with confidence and flair. Skerchers regional ambassador Cha Eun Woo

In September last year, Skechers released a video campaign titled For Your Every Scene that showed Cha Eun Woo wearing The UNO collection.

Fans got the chance to see The UNO shoe range up close at the press conference session in Grand Hyatt.

During the event, Cha Eun Woo shared that his favourite Skechers shoe is his gold UNO shoes, noting their good design and comfort level.

He also shared that it was his second time in Malaysia. He was previously in Malaysia in October 2019 where he held a fan-meeting concert with fans of Astro, known as AROHAs.

Skechers The UNO collection. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The UNO collection offers shoes for both men and women. The shoes feature cutting-edge footwear technology, including the Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam comfort insole and the Skech-Air visible air-cushioned midsole, making walks comfortable and breezy.

Featuring a smooth perforated synthetic upper, the UNO collection comes in five colours for men and six for women.

They are Off White, Black, Red, Lime Green, Navy, Hot Pink, and Blush. The Red is exclusively for men while Hot Pink and Blush are for women.

The women’s shoes also come with a hidden one-inch wedge fit insole to give the wearer added height.

From fashion styles to lifestyle product and performance shoes for sport enthusiasts, Skechers’ offering is enhanced with the Company’s signature comfort innovations—including Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® Technology, Skechers Arch Fit® Technology, Skechers Max Cushioning® Technology, Skechers Hyper Burst Pro™Technology, Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam®, Skechers Relaxed Fit® Technology, and Skechers Performance FitKnit® Technology.

Skechers The Exchange TRX is located at L2.57.0 & L2.58.0 on Level 2.

