Did Petronas Copy A Local Clothing Company’s Yoga Tote Bag Design?

Some Twitter users recently claimed that Petronas copied the bag designs of a local clothing company Oh Sebenar.

They also pointed out that the product pictures for both bags were arranged the same way.

The bag design is simple: it’s a tote bag with an extra wide flap in front to hold items such as a yoga mat. The only difference between both bags is the designs on them.

Oh Sebenar’s ‘Room Tour Bag in Beige’ is priced at RM269 while Petronas’ ‘Labyrinth Tote Bag’ is priced at RM119.90.

Hello @Petronasbrands @Petronas anything you want to say for yourself? 🙂



Kinda had enough of big companies ripping off small businesses.



Didn’t even bother to hide it (peep the yoga mat pic)



All that money and you couldn’t pay someone for an original idea. pic.twitter.com/mGjYfiXe5V — 🍉 🇵🇸 🍉 🇵🇸 (@hanis141718) November 6, 2023

Don’t get fixated with “cara ambil gambar” from my first tweet la. Because i thought it was two different photos with the same position and styling of the bag. Turns out, Petronas blatantly photoshopped it from the small brand lol. pic.twitter.com/BxK9z6xH0T — h (@akmlhannani) November 6, 2023

Did they copy though?

It’s understandable why people feel the need to call out bigger brands for stealing or copying ideas from smaller brands as it has happened many times before.

However, in this case, the intention to copy the bag designs might be coincidental.

Some people pointed out that the bag design could be found elsewhere online, implying that the bag design isn’t fully original or patented.

The bags could likely be Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) products that are usually mass-produced in China factories for cheap.

With OEM products, any company or brand can personalise their designs and logos on the items and sell them as the company’s merchandise.

While no one can say for sure where both brands got their bag designs from, it’s great that people are speaking up for local artists and designers.

As of press time, Petronas has yet to react to these allegations.

Did your friend design the bag (not the illustrations) from scratch? Because I saw it online where it can be purchased and customised through suppliers in China. pic.twitter.com/3B300BgbXi — Genius Darling (@cartinaaffendi) November 6, 2023

sorry awak tapi independent brands lain pun dah ada buat gini, not entirely a new thing though pic.twitter.com/SiS9qofdYA — keyrararara (@FarahSyakirah_) November 6, 2023

Bag design:

Ambik contoh dr 1 product di amazony ad tempat yoga mat kat tepi first published on November 2020.



Illustration: aku pernah kena bgtau "you can't copyright an idea". tp mesti la utk big brand/designer "heavily influnced" ni is a no nohttps://t.co/o2Hv59UDMP — Ati Ibrahim (@korzuen) November 7, 2023

