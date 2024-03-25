Perkasa President Threatens One Week Petronas Boycott If They “Don’t Help Malay Contractors”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Earlier this month, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) appointed Solarvest Holdings Bhd’s unit, Solarvest Energy Sdn Bhd, to install solar power systems at over 300 Petronas stations nationwide.

However, not everyone seemed to be happy about the decision with some claiming Petronas is sidelining Bumiputera-owned businesses from attaining the contracts.

Petronas president and group chief executive officer Tengku Tan Sri Muhammad Taufik said the appointment was based on merit.

He said Bumiputera companies from a list generated by the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) were included in the running but were unsuccessful in the selection process.

In the future, he said the group will work closer to enable smaller consortia and alter its contracting strategy.

He added that the contract was not worth hundreds of millions as claimed by some parties.

Solarvest Energy was appointed by Gentari Renewables Sdn Bhd to install solar power systems at over 300 Petronas stations nationwide by 2027.

The project starting in April 2024 involves installing over 5.4 megawatt peak (MWp) of solar capacity at Petronas stations.

Putrajaya MP Datuk Radzi Jidin brought up the matter in Parliament a few days ago. He questioned whether Bumiputera companies truly lacked the skill and expertise to install solar panels, citing it wasn’t a task of building rockets.

Perkasa is among the critics

According to TV Pertiwi, Perkasa president Syed Hassan Syed Ali allegedly urged Petronas to award at least 50% of the solar installation project to Malay and Bumiputera companies.

He believes Bumiputera companies should be given the chance because they have the skills and expertise as an industry player in the solar energy sector.

If Petronas failed to do so, Syed Hassan allegedly threatened to rally the Malays to boycott the company for a week.

He claimed 90% of Malays support Petronas and questioned why the company gave the contract to others.

Some netizens found Syed Hassan’s views problematic and believed it further undermined the ability of Bumiputera companies. They also think it’s a silly reason for a boycott.

A netizen wondered how many Bumiputera companies can deliver solar panels on a large scale.

Meanwhile, someone else claimed that Malay or Bumiputera contractors would still outsource the task to another non-Bumi company at the end of the day.

Due to this, they prefer the contract to be awarded to the company on merited grounds.

