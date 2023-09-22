Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 22 To 24 September

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Don’t know what to do this weekend in the Klang Valley? No worries, we got you. 👀

Head over to art exhibits, pop-up markets, musical shows and more this weekend.

Note that some of these events only happen for a day or can last for a whole month so look at the dates carefully.

Here are some of the events that you’ve missed and are still ongoing from our previous list.

15, 16 & 17 September (Friday, Saturday & Sunday)

Here are events to enjoy with your family and friends on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

1. Concert of the Champions – Long Live the QUEEN (Tribute Concert) @ Zepp KL (20 – 23 September @ Zepp KL)

Immensely popular even today, Queen has broken some huge records since the band’s inception. Fresh from the UK, this concert creates an astonishing replication of Queen performances by excellent musicians who love Queen and dedicate a show to Queen!

Be part of the show and witness one of the best concerts featuring Queen’s greatest hits such as We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are the Champions and more.

You can still get the tickets here.

2. Tribute My Chemical Romance (Tribute Concert) @ Be KL, Cheras (24 Sept / Sunday, 7.30 pm)

Are you a big fan of MCR? If we can’t have them live in Malaysia, singing their songs together with other die-hard fans is enough! Head on to Cheras this Sunday for a tribute concert performed by some of Malaysia’s talented local bands. Sing along to Welcome to the Black Parade, Famous Last Words, Helena, I’m Not Okay (I Promise) and many more!

Channel the punk rock and emo in you!

You can still get the tickets here. They are priced at RM60 each.

3. Nasi Kandaq Fest 2023 (Food Festival) @ Sunway Putra Mall (23 – 24 Sept / Saturday – Sunday, 10 am – 10 pm)

Attention all Nasi Kandar fans!

If you’ve got nothing to do and wanna browse 10 nasi kandar brands in one place, head on to Sunway Putra Mall this weekend. Fried Chillies will be bringing you 10 mamak restaurants from around the nation all in one place.

You can try Butterworth’s Pelita Nasi Kandar, JB’s Nasi Kandar Talam, Penang’s Liga Maju Ayam Negro and many more.

Also making an appearance are Penang’s beloved characters from content channel Jumie TV; Achi Keriau and Achi Kelumbong at 3pm on 24 September.

Head on here for more info.

4. Strollin Market (Pop Up Market) @ Tiffin At The Yard, Sentul Depot (23 – 24 Sep / Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 9 pm)

Experience vintage era heaven with Strollin Market at Tiffin At The Yard. With more than 30 vendors, from vintage items, arts, thrifts and preloved, join them at the market this weekend. Browse for thrift treasures, all things vintage, accessories allure, tattoo parlours, baked goods, snacks and so much more!

Visit their Instagram here for more info.

5. Kabut In The Park (Yard Sale) @ KLPAC, Sentul Park (23 Sept / Saturday, 9 am – 2 pm)

Kabut in the Park is a yard sale that started just as a car boot sale for people who wanted to get rid of their preloved items for less. Started by Evangeline Lim, this mere car boot sale ended up sprouting into a big pop-up market at Sentul Park.

You can shop for eco-friendly items, enjoy the unique flavours of Thailand, bring home preloved items from clothes to vintage cameras, visit their petting zoo and even have a picnic in the park.

Just remember, this is a sustainable market so bring your own recyclable bags, tiffin carriers, bottles and cutleries!

For more info, visit their Instagram.

6. Papi Zak (Comedy Show) @ KL Comedy Club, Bangsar (22 & 23 Sept / Friday & Saturday, 8.30 pm)

Step into the hilarious world of Malaysia’s biggest comedian… in size, Papi Zak! From rocking the airwaves as a charismatic radio announcer to strutting the catwalk as an unexpected underwear model, Papi Zak has shattered stereotypes and redefined the art of laughter.

Come and shake the stress away this weekend with his joke!

You can still get the tickets here. They are priced at RM80.

Follow KL Comedy Club’s Instagram to keep up to date with their weekly shows.

7. The Godown Artists Market (Art Market) @ The Godown KL (23 – 24 Aug / Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm)

Head on to The Godown KL for their Godown Artists Market. There will be fun activities and an amazing variety of vendors for visitors to check out including fashion, home décor, art, craft, and delicious food and drinks.

Besides having art exhibitions this weekend, they will also have an Abstract Art Painting Workshop for RM95, a Batik Tjap Workshop starting from RM45 and a Nyonya Beading Embroidery Workshop for RM60.

For more updates on their monthly events, visit their Instagram here.

8. Rex Lepak! (Poetry Showcase) @ The Back Ground, RexKL (23 Sept / Saturday, 5 pm – late)

Rex Lepak is a chill, intimate acoustic event specially curated to celebrate local independent musicians and poets. Come and support the emerging talents this Saturday. The entrance is free you know! Embrace the Shakespeare in you!

For more info, visit here.

9. Retro Pet Mooncake Celebration (Pop-up Market) @ The Square, Jaya One (23 – 24 Sept / Saturday & Sunday, 11.30 am – 7 pm)

Get ready for a blast from the past with Unicorn Bazaar’s Retro Pet Mooncake Celebration. This upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, they’re having a mooncake-themed celebration as well. So expect lots of mooncakes for you and even your pets too!

So enjoy a good time with your beloved pets here this weekend at Jaya One. Who knows, you might adopt another pet there while you’re at it.

For more info, visit their Instagram.

10. Santai Klasik By Doplohtiga (Pop-Up Market & Autoshow) @ Matic KL (23 – 24 Sept / Friday, 10 am – 10 pm)

Santai Klasik is a pop-up market organised by Doplohtiga. You can browse for a bunch of collectables, curated thrifts, and clothes, good coffee, and also food & beverages.

To spice things up, there will be a full list of up-and-coming classic and vintage vehicles showcase and Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive, celebrating the golden age classic style of motoring. You can also dress up in your favourite 50s, 60s, and 70s apparel to embrace the “klasik” theme.

Browse their Instagram for more details.

11. Asia Food Festival @ MyTown, Town Park (22 Sept – 1 Oct, 11 am – 11 pm)

With over 50 stalls and 500 varieties of food, the Asia Food Fest is a festival celebrating Asian food culture from countries such as Japan, Thailand, China as well and Korea. From Mango Glutinous rice and Sushi to Dim Sum and Ramen, you’ll find lots of yummy cuisine here.

This fair features both Halal & Non-Halal stalls to cater to all food enthusiasts. Besides that, there will be live performances and dances, entertainment booths and fashion booths, too.

Head on to their Instagram for more details.

Upcoming Shows

Here are some of the ticketed events for upcoming shows. Don’t miss out on the chance to secure a spot at your favourite performance or event.

Raisa: Hits Live in Concert (23 September @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Dewa19: A Night With The Orchestra Chapter 5, Live in Malaysia – Concert (29 September @ Axiata Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Freed Ballet – International Ballet Performance (30 September @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Senandung Malam Unplugged: Setengah Lima Menuju Senja – Concert (30 September @ Mega Star Arena) [Lineup: Payung Teduh & Sore]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Neon Music Festival: Halloween Edition (6 October @ Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Borneo Sonic Music Festival 2023 – Concert (6 – 7 October @ Sarawak Stadium, Kuching) [Line up: CL, Hyo, TaeYang, Suho, etc]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Late Night Singing Chris Soh ACE 3rd Anniversary Concert (7 October @ JioSpace, PJ)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Fiersa Besari: Berjalan Mundur – Concert (12 October @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. The Music of Whitney Houston – Tribute Concert (14 October @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. BamBam The First World Tour: Area 52 (15 October @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Judika and the Gang – Concert (21 October @ Axiata Arena) [Judika, Sheila Hamzah, Haqiem Rusli, Marsha Milan]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Yunaverse ft Ai.z – Concert (22 October @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Anuar Zain: AZ40 – Concert (28 October @ Malawati Indoor Stadium)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Konsert Jilid Akhir: Ella Puteri Kota – Concert (28 October @ Spice Arena, Penang)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Rizky Fabian: Berona Day – Concert (3 November @ Axiata Arena KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Khai Bahar (11 November @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Konsert Patah Hati 2.0 – Concert (23 November @ Zepp KL) [Line Up: Bunkface, Neeta, Naim Daniel, Ismail Izzani, etc]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. D4vd: Petals to Thorns – Concert (29 November @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Meet Uncle Hussain (2 December @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. One OK Rock – Concert (15 December @ Axiata Arena)

More details here.

P/S: If you have any future events you want the world to know about, submit your suggestions to melissasu@therakyatpost.com.

